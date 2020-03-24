🔥Exclusive video tour: first look inside BBC Television Centre flats🔥

Flats in the BBC’s iconic former west London headquarters, where generations of Britain’s best-loved television programmes including Blue Peter, Doctor Who and Top of the Pops were filmed, have been unveiled ahead of the building’s official launch in April.

The first resident moved in to the White City building in Christmas 2017 and the hoardings on the unmistakable “doughnut-shaped” building were removed in February this year, with the first restaurants and Soho House set to open their doors over the next few weeks.

New flats, as well as 45 Soho House hotel rooms have been carved from the original circular building, which was built between 1949 and 1960, with further new buildings for homes, offices and the members’ club added in an outer ring.

“The Television Centre building was very important to people, so we didn’t want to spoil the feel of it,” says architect Paul Monaghan of AHMM.

Take a tour of the newly revamped Television Centre, White City

“Part of our idea is that the buildings should blend so well, people shouldn’t know if they’re in the old or the new.”

The blending of old and new is achieved partly by the use of motifs from the original Fifties building throughout the scheme.

The “atomic dots” seen on the instantly recognisable façade of Studio 1 have been used on everything from corridor carpets to glazed doors, while original John Piper mosaics were restored and used as inspiration for the tiling in the apartment bathrooms.

Updated heritage features range from the rebuilt Helios statue in the central courtyard – which will soon act as an entrance to the underground Soho House gym – to the renewed and double glazed steel-framed Crittall windows.

The central staircase in the Helios building has been restored with the original balustrading and the BBC font from the atomic dot wall can be seen on each floor.

Blue panelling on the original front has been replaced with red for a “more residential” feel, explains Monaghan.

AHMM unearthed drawings which suggested the architects initially wanted the panels to be red, with one theory suggesting blue was a last-minute change after a Conservative General Election victory in 1959.

Just three television studios remain on the site but, as fully operational filming locations, they add a unique buzz to the homes, with audiences queuing for live recordings of The Graham Norton Show and Loose Women.

Many former BBC workers have already snapped up flats at Television Centre, including one producer who now lives in his former office.

BBC heavyweight Terry Wogan’s sons are also moving in with their pizza restaurant Homeslice, but the designers and architects stress this is not a television-themed residence.

“My job was not to create a pastiche of the BBC. The interiors were inspired by the Fifties foundation but it’s contemporary too,” says interior designer Suzy Hoodless.

“People want homes they can live in and feel comfortable in, not homes that are slave to one period or style.”

Television heritage: original features include the floor numbers in the BBC font from Studio 1 (Guy Archard)

Developer Stanhope bought Television Centre from the BBC for £200 million in 2012 as part of a wider £1.5 billion investment in the White City area.

“Part of this project is a catalyst for pulling the centre of gravity back to west London from places like Hackney,” says Peter Allen, residential sales and marketing director at developer Stanhope.

“The BBC was here for 50 years and contributed nothing to the area, we’re opening up the site to the public.”

Homes at Television Centre are for sale from £725,000 for a one-bedroom flat. Annual service charges range from £6.69 per sq ft in the Crescent building to £7.23 per sq ft in the Helios.