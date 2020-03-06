🔥Exclusive: U.S. considering discouraging some travelers from cruises – sources🔥

FILE PHOTO: Airmen from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test-kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California, U.S. in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters on March 5, 2020. California National Guard/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is considering ways to discourage U.S. travelers from taking cruises as part of a broader Trump administration effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to four officials familiar with the situation.

The officials, who asked to remain anonymous, said no decision has been made. The discussions are taking place ahead of a meeting between Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and the cruise industry this weekend.

The administration could advise some or all U.S. travelers to avoid taking cruises in the face of a growing number of coronavirus cases on cruise ships, officials said.