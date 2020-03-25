🔥Exclusive: Pentagon orders halt to all overseas movement for U.S. forces for up to 60 days over coronavirus🔥

March 25, 2020
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper walks out to welcome Britain’s Secretary of State of Defence Ben Wallace before their meeting at Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has issued a stop movement order halting all travel and movement abroad for up to 60 days in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus through the ranks of the military, Esper told Reuters on Wednesday.

Esper said in an interview that the order applied to all U.S. forces, civilian personnel and families, but noted that there would be some exceptions. One exception would be the drawdown under way in Afghanistan, which Esper said would continue.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Peter Cooney

