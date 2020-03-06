🔥Exclusive: Meghan Markle wears £29 Topshop blouse for private trip to National Theatre🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Meghan Markle visited London’s National theatre yesterday wearing a £29 organza puff-sleeved blouse from British high street brand Topshop.

In pictures revealed exclusively to The Standard the duchess is seen rocking a summery head-to-toe white ensemble as she visited the theatre’s Immersive Storytelling Studio.

The £29 top is currently available on the Topshop website (shop it here), however it’s listed as a ‘trending product,’ meaning it may well sell out soon.

With organza having emerged as a major trend from the runway’s last summer, Meghan’s look felt fresh and sartorially on-the-money.

The duchess, who is royal patron of the National (and will continue to be so after she steps down as a royal), tucked the button-front organza blouse into a white bodycon pencil skirt and accessorised small chunky gold hoop earrings and a gold coin pendant from British brand Missoma.

The duchess is pictured here with a hologram of singer Nubiya Brandon, which was featured in the National’s exhibition All Kinds of Limbo (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Chris Allerton)

On both outings of day one of her final royal tour, which is London-based and concludes on Monday March 9, Meghan chose to support British brands. Later in the evening she changed into a cerulean blue dress from Victoria Beckham’s luxury brand to join her husband Prince Harry for the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, a ceremony to recognise the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

The duke and duchess will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall tomorrow, with Meghan marking International Women’s Day on Sunday.

They will then join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on Monday, their last official appearance as royals.