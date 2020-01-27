🔥Exclusive: Doubts raised over whether Premier League clubs can sign young Europeans after January Brexit deadline🔥

Premier League clubs face a three-day scramble for the best young European talent as leading sports lawyers warned English clubs may be incorrect in believing they can sign teenage wonderkids until the end of the year. Britain’s exit from the European Union on January 31 will mean Premier League clubs are unable to sign European players aged under 18, as has been the case with Paul Pogba, Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin and numerous others in the past. The Premier League believe that clubs will still be able to sign young European talent in the summer transfer window. But leading sports lawyers have warned that could be wrong and the window is likely to slam shut after Brexit. That would give clubs just three days to sign 16 and 17-year-old targets, as Chelsea have done in this transfer window with the purchase of Bryan Fiabema, a highly-rated 16-year-old Norwegian forward, from Tromsø. “There’s a lot of confusion,” said Jake Cohen, a sports lawyer who frequently works with clubs. “I’d advise the clubs, if you identify the player and you have everything put in place definitely pull the trigger now. Don’t leave it to chance with Fifa, especially when there’s no real guidance.” That view was echoed by Owen Jones, a specialist in immigration sports law from the law firm Sheridans. “My understanding is that this window will be the last opportunity for clubs to sign 16 and 17-year-olds, unless something changes in terms of the Fifa regulations,” Jones said.

Fifa bars any players under the age of 18 from moving to clubs in another country, unless they are moving within two countries in the EU or European Economic Area (EEA). On January 31, the UK will leave both blocs. In the case of under-18 players, Jones said, the transition period between the EU and the UK until the end of 2020 “does not help because footballers must be properly registered with the FA in order to play here – something which can only happen where the transfer is one which complies with the Fifa regulations”. The Premier League privately believes that clubs will continue to be able to sign European under-18 players in the summer transfer window, too. But Jones and Cohen both said that this depends on Fifa amending or clarifying article 19 of its regulations on signing players, which outlines the exemption for clubs in the EEA or EU. “The correct legal analysis is that the UK will no longer be within the territory of the European Union or EEA from 31 January,” Jones said. “Therefore on a correct reading of paragraph 19 of the Fifa regulations, UK clubs will not be able to rely on the exception as from 11pm on 31 January.” Premier League clubs are known to be uncertain whether they will be able to continue signing under-18 European players in the summer.