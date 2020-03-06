Ex-Woodson Terrace officer assaulted ‘compliant’ man, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a St. Louis-area police officer on charges that he assaulted a man last year, federal prosecutors said.David W. Maas now works for the Breckenridge Hills police force but he was a Woodson Terrace officer on April 14 when prosecutors say he kicked and struck the man.Maas was indicted on a count of deprivation of rights under color of law.Maas assaulted and injured the man “while he was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone,” prosecutors said in a statement.”Law enforcement officers take an oath to serve and protect the public,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI’s St. Louis Division. “When an officer betrays that oath, and instead uses his or her position to violate a person’s constitutional rights, that officer must be held accountable.”

