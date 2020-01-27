🔥Ex-UDA thug Gary McNeill faces jail and exile after abusing little girl🔥







Gary McNeill

A paedophile dubbed “the Beast of Bangor” is facing jail after he admitted abusing a little girl.

Gary McNeill, who previously had UDA links, will be sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to a single charge of sexual assault.

The attack happened while the youngster was in the pervert’s company last August. She later complained to a family member of feeling sore when using the toilet.

This alarmed her relative who immediately contacted the PSNI. Medical examinations of the little girl found she had been the victim of sexual abuse.

McNeill, who was living at a flat on Rathgill Avenue in Bangor at the time, was arrested and charged. He initially denied any wrongdoing following a court appearance in Newtownards.

But the predator has since pleaded guilty to sexual assault, sparing his victim’s family the torment of having to endure a trial.

A relative of the little girl told Sunday Life that as soon as the allegations against McNeill became known, he was shunned by everyone in Bangor.