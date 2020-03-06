🔥Ex-Towie star Lauren Goodger hit with £800 court bill after refusing to name speeding driver🔥

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has been hit with an £800 court bill and six penalty points after she snubbed a police speeding charge.

The 33-year-old Towie favourite’s £43,000 matte black Mercedes Coupe SUV was caught on a speed camera last summer, sparking an investigation by the Met Police. Despite the threat of prosecution, Goodger failed to reply to two requests to identify who was driving her car and she was charged with a criminal offence.

Met Police case worker Colin Martin told Lavender Hill magistrates’ court Goodger’s Mercedes had been clocked at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A13 Thames Gateway, at just before 3.30pm on August 24 last year.

“A reminder letter was sent,” he said in a statement. “No response has been received.” Mr Martin said two letters were dispatched to Goodger’s Woodford Green home before the decision was taken to prosecute.

The Mercedes (Crown Prosecution Service)

She was convicted in her absence on February 18 of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. A single magistrate, sitting behind closed doors, convicted her of the charge after she had not engaged with the court, handing Goodger six points on her licence, a £660 fine and £151 in court costs and fees.

Goodger, an original Towie cast member who recently starred in reality show Celebs Go Dating, has had a difficult last few months, after she was caught out by a BBC sting admitting she had not drunk Skinny Coffee despite previously saying it had helped her lose two stone. She later denied saying she had lost two stone through the coffee.

She was recorded agreeing to plug a drink containing cyanide.

She later said: “Of course I would never promote anything that contains poison and proper checks would have been made before any promotion.”

She was given until Tuesday this week to settle her court bill. The case came to light after a request by the Standard for access to the court papers. Goodger’s agent declined to comment.