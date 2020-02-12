🔥Ex-TOWIE star Harry Derbidge's fiancé Dean Rowland tested for coronavirus and held in isolation after Thailand trip🔥

The fiancé of former TOWIE star Harry Derbidge has revealed that he has been tested for coronavirus and is now in isolation.

Dean Rowland, 35, told his social media followers that he has been suffering from flu after returning from a holiday to Thailand.

He shared an Instagram photo of himself wearing a protective facemask at Basildon University Hospital and joked that he hoped he had “only brought back a tan” from his trip.

He captioned the photo: “Isolation realness. Let’s hope I only brought back a tan from Thailand and not Corona.”

Rowland later posted a more detailed statement about his experience on his Instagram story.

“I’ve had so many nice messages so thought will be easier to do this,” he wrote.

I’ve basically been really ill with flu the last few days and as I’ve recently visited Thailand my doctors thought it would be best that I’m tested for Coronavirus.”

He added that the tests are “now done” and told fans that he will “be isolated for the next few days until my results come back.”

Rowland told Standard Online that he went to hospital after consulting the NHS 111 hotline and his GP.

“The staff at Basildon hospital have been amazing and so helpful and have done everything possible to put me at ease,” he said.

“I was so worried about my family especially my mum and Harry as I’m in the most contact with them.”

Rowland and Derbidge announced their engagement in August 2019 after two years together and have since confirmed their plans to adopt.

45,000 people worldwide have so far been diagnosed with the virus, with the global death toll above 1,100.

The pneumonia-like strain of coronavirus, which has since been named Covid-19, was first detected in China at the end of 2019.

The World Health Organisation then declared a Public Health Emergency in January.

Eight people have tested positive for the virus in the UK so far.

Symptoms include fever, coughs, chest tightness, runny nose, shortness of breath, headaches, chills and body aches.