🔥Ex-state Rep. Jerry Costello II to head Illinois agriculture department🔥

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tapped former state Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, to run the Illinois Department of Agriculture.Costello, 51, was appointed Friday as acting director, a job which pays $157,000 annually.Costello, the son of former U.S. Rep. Jerry Costello, D-Belleville, has been director of law enforcement for the Department of Natural Resources since leaving the House last May.“Our agriculture sector drives our state’s economy to the tune of $19 billion every year, and I’m confident that Jerry’s deep experience will bring a steady hand to the department,” Pritzker said in a statement.Costello replaces former state Sen. John Sullivan, who resigned as director Jan. 13 after disclosing that he had received but failed to act on an explosive 2012 email that referenced an alleged rape cover-up and illegal hiring practices. Authorities are now investigating.While Costello was in the House from 2011 to 2019, he chaired the Agriculture and Conservation Committee.