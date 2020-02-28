Ex-St. Louis officer to serve 7-year term for killing fellow cop in Russian roulette shooting

Suspended St. Louis police officer Nathaniel Hendren (center) is escorted out of the courthouse in St. Louis after pleading not guilty on Monday, April 29, 2019, to charges relating to the fatal shooting of another St. Louis officer. Hendren was accused of killing fellow officer Katlyn Alix in a Russian roulette shooting in January. Hendren was on duty at the time of the shooting that happened at his house while Alix was off duty. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer will serve a seven-year prison term for killing a fellow officer last year in a Russian roulette shooting.Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.Judge Thom C. Clark accepted Hendren’s plea agreement with prosecutors to serve seven years for manslaughter and a concurrent three-year term for armed criminal action. Seven years was the maximum sentence in Hendren’s case.St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner attended the hearing and greeted family members of Katlyn Alix, who was the 24-year-old officer killed by Hendren.

St. Louis police officer Nathaniel Hendren pleaded not guilty on April 29, 2019, to charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of fellow officer Katlyn Alix.

Hendren fatally shot Alix at his home in the 700 block of Dover Place in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood while he was supposed to be on duty. Alix was off duty. She and Hendren were frequent partners on patrol after her transfer to the city’s Second District.The two were playing with firearms in January 2019, court records said. Hendren removed the bullets from a revolver, then put one back in, spun the cylinder, pointed it away and pulled the trigger.The gun didn’t fire, court records said. Alix took the gun, pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger. Hendren then took the gun again and pulled the trigger, striking Alix in the chest.Hendren and his partner, Patrick Riordan, had earlier skipped out on a call for an alarm at a business, instead calling another officer to check on the alarm as they hung out with Alix miles away from the business. Riordan has not been charged.

Officer Katlyn Alix, in a photo from her graduation from the St. Louis Police Academy in January 2017.

Hendren’s case had been set for trial next month.A lawsuit filed by Alix’s family in November claims Hendren had previously forced other women to play similar games.Hendren left the police department the same month the shooting occurred. His state peace officer license has been suspended, meaning he cannot work as a police officer.In June, Alix posthumously received the 2018 officer of the year award from the police department’s North Patrol.

Officer Katlyn Alix

Officer Katlyn Alix in photos provided by her mother, Aimee Lyn Wahlers. Alix was killed on Jan. 24, 2019, allegedly by another St. Louis officer in a Russian roulette-like shooting.

Officer Katlyn Alix

Officer Katlyn Alix is shown (front row, center) in a photo of her January 2017 graduating class from the St. Louis Police Academy.

St. Louis Police officer shot, killed by another officer

A bit of of police tape remains on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, as evidence of a shooting at home in the 700 block of Dover Place where a St. Louis police officer was allegedly shot in the chest and killed by another on-duty police officer. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden •

Hanging Bunting

Retired Sgt. Pat Rice hangs bunting on the front of the St. Louis Police Officers Association on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, following the death of off-duty officer Katlyn Alix early Thursday morning. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Colter Peterson

Funeral for St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix

The casket of St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix is carried out of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis after her funeral on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. According to charges filed by police, Alix was killed on Jan. 24, 2019 by another St. Louis officer in a Russian roulette-like shooting. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Funeral for St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix

The casket of St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix is carried out of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis after her funeral on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Funeral for St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix

Anthony J. Meyer (center), the husband of St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix, is consoled by friends and family after his wife’s casket was carried out of the Cathedral Basilica on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Funeral for St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix

A St. Louis police officer and a soldier console each other outside of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis after the funeral service for St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Funeral for St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix

Police officers console each other outside of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis after the funeral service for St. Louis Police Officer Katlyn Alix on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden holds a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 to discuss the situation where Nathaniel Hendren, an on-duty officer, allegedly fatally shot off-duty officer Katlyn Alix, at Hendren’s house last week. During the press conference Hayden also blasted St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner and her criticism of the police department’s investigation of the shooting. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden leaves a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 after discussing the situation where Nathaniel Hendren, an on-duty officer, allegedly fatally shot off-duty officer Katlyn Alix, at Hendren’s house last week. During the press conference Hayden also blasted St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner and her criticism of the police department’s investigation of the shooting. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

Nathaniel Hendren Makes Bail

St. Louis Police Officer Nathaniel Hendren leaves the Justice Center after making bail on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 in St. Louis. Hendren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Officer Katlyn Alix. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Colter Peterson

Nathaniel Hendren Makes Bail

St. Louis Police Officer Nathaniel Hendren leaves the Justice Center after making bail on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Hendren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Officer Katlyn Alix. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Joel Currier • 314-340-8132@joelcurrier on Twitterjcurrier@post-dispatch.com

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Police in St. Peters began an investigation in December when the camera was found mounted to a window of a home, court records show.

Dominic Wilbourn, of Swansea, was being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $1 million bond. He’s charged with first-degree murder.