Ex-rep, activist Bruce Franks ‘dedicates’ song to Krewson, media

Could former state Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. have written the best workplace rant since “Take This Job and Shove It?”After leaving the Missouri Legislature, Franks has returned to hip-hop and his old gig as a battle-rapper.And in a recent musical foray posted on social media this week, Franks performed a piece that could be titled “(Something) Yo Time Sheets.”Franks dedicated the work to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, the Post-Dispatch, KMOV (Channel 4) and its reporter Lauren Trager “and every other lousy (something) person that played politics with people’s lives.”Saying he needed time to address depression and anxiety issues, Franks, a Democrat, vacated his state house seat in July.During his three-year legislative career, the Post-Dispatch reported that Franks was fined $14,000 for spending thousands of dollars of campaign funds on personal expenses; failing to file accurate ethics commission reports; and declaring bankruptcy.In 2019, KMOV and Trager reported — and then Krewson’s office investigated — the city’s SLATE jobs program for possible financial mismanagement. Franks worked with the program as a youth mentor.In the a cappella rap, Franks claims that discrepancies in his time sheets were caused by the fact he was working at all hours to help city neighborhoods.”The only thing I was ever guilty of was actually caring,” Franks tells the audience.”I was stopping gunfights at two in the morning, just to keep my youth alive;”So (something) yo time sheets, ’cause you can’t save a life between the hours of nine and five …”He described his working schedule by calling himself “a 7-11, available to them 24 hours.”Franks, an activist and community organizer, moved into the public eye in 2014 during the Ferguson protests. In 2016, he beat incumbent state Rep. Penny Hubbard, after suspicious absentee ballots for Hubbard forced a re-do election. He won a second term in 2018.Here is Franks’ post. (Note, the language is not always PG-rated.)

Aye @LydaKrewson since you like rappers so much now! I dedicated my last performance to you, The post dispatch, Lauren Trager, KMOV, and every other Lousy ass person that played politics with people’s lives! #FuckYoTimeSheets pic.twitter.com/4P0dWQbK8C

— Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) March 4, 2020

