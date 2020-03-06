MILWAUKEE The set of creditors for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee includes a huge selection of child sexual abuse victims, plus a bank, pension funds among others typical in bankruptcy cases. In addition, it includes one less usual: a priest taken off the priesthood amid allegations of abuse.

Marvin Knighton was charged with child sexual abuse in 2002 but acquitted by way of a jury another year. The church removed him from the priesthood still, however, saying its investigation found two allegations against him had merit.Knighton steadfastly fought his dismissal and contains devote a claim for $450,000 for back pay from the archdiocese in federal bankruptcy court. A church bankruptcy expert said as the claim isn’t unique, it is unusual highly. Knighton’s victims called it “disturbing” and “grossly inappropriate.”

“That money ought to be likely to survivors, not child molesters,” said Thomas C. Bersch Jr., who said he was abused by Knighton in the 1970s. “Through the bankruptcy proceedings, if he gets a nickel of the money even, it might be probably the most unbelievable thing which could happen. I wish there’s something I possibly could do to avoid that.”Attorney James Stang, who has represented sexual abuse victims on creditors councils in nine bankruptcy cases involving Catholic dioceses and religious orders, said several priests have filed claims for back pay, healthcare or legal costs even though they are credibly accused of abuse. Generally, the claims are dismissed eventually.Pope criminalizes leaks, sex abuse at VaticanA huge selection of Milwaukee clergy abuse victims got no settlement moneyPriest sex abuse victims in U.S. turn to new pope for helpThe church may argue that hardly any money it owes the priest is offset by the expense of the abuse, or “there have just been objections in line with the fact that they are evil men,” Stang said.

Milwaukee Archdiocese documents show financial maneuvering

The Milwaukee archdiocese may be the eighth in america to seek bankruptcy relief. Five of another seven said no priests filed claims throughout their bankruptcies. In Wilmington, Del., three priests who was simply taken off ministry following allegations of abuse filed claims, diocese spokesman Bob Krebs said. He didn’t know the facts or upshot of those claims.The rest of the diocese, in NORTH PARK, Calif., didn’t immediately react to inquiries.Jerry Topczewski, chief of staff for Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki, said the archdiocese will object to Knighton’s claim. Knighton, 63, declined to comment and hung up when reached by telephone.The archdiocese released Knighton’s personnel file earlier this month, alongside those of a large number of other priests with verified allegations of abuse. The documents showed that while Knighton have been dogged by one allegation because the early 1990s, no formal complaints were made until early 2002, whenever a scandal in Boston focused national attention on clergy sexual abuse.

Brian Flynn, now 39, told archdiocese officials that Knighton had abused him through the late 1980s, once the priest was on the faculty at a Catholic senior high school in Milwaukee and both lived in the suburb of Wauwatosa. A month later about, Bersch reported he have been abused in the 1970s.The Associated Press will not usually identify victims of sexual assault, but Flynn and Bersch gave permission for his or her names to be utilized.The statute of limitations had passed in Bersch’s case, but Knighton was charged with second-degree sexual assault in Flynn’s case. Knighton and Flynn both testified at the 2003 trial. Knighton insisted the abuse happened. A jury found Knighton not liable.NY Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who was simply then archbishop in Milwaukee, still took steps to possess Knighton taken off the priesthood. In a March 2004 letter to the Vatican office in charge of clergy sex abuse cases, Dolan noted the archdiocese had received a third report of abuse and believed there may be a fourth case aswell.”After preliminary investigation, I’m satisfied these have the semblance of truth in their mind,” Dolan wrote.A church trial found two of the allegations, those created by Flynn and Bersch, were valid. Knighton wasn’t taken off the priesthood, however, until 2011 following a yearslong appeal.Knighton’s criminal defense attorney, Gerald P. Boyle, said he believes the former priest is innocent still. Boyle criticized the archdiocese for not contacting him during its investigation.

“I couldn’t recognize that,” he said, adding, “I’ve no reason to trust it had been anything apart from an excellent verdict.”Knighton’s bankruptcy claim has been used in a federal bankruptcy trustee in Arizona, where in fact the ex-priest filed for bankruptcy in February 2011. John Carter, the attorney for the bankruptcy trustee in charge of Knighton’s case, said within an email that the claim had been pursued and hardly any money would head to pay Knighton’s debts.Bersch and Flynn aren’t mixed up in bankruptcy case.Bersch, a 53-year-old business development executive who now lives in Illinois, said he settled with the archdiocese in 2004 for $40,000. He described Knighton as a warm, outgoing, bear of a guy whom everyone loved. He said he was about 12 once the priest befriended him, taking him to movies, out to consume and for sleepovers before molesting him eventually.”The one thing that’s important me today is that man never gets the chance to instruct or be around children,” Bersch said.The Arizona Department of Education said Knighton is licensed to instruct for the reason that state but couldn’t say whether he was actually working as a teacher.Flynn said the bankruptcy is difficult because he worked hard to come quickly to peace using what happened, and each time Knighton arises, “it triggers the pain, and the helplessness.”

“It’s such as this is never likely to disappear completely,” he said.