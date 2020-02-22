🔥Ex-Clayton cop’s hidden camera caught neighbors in the nude, police say🔥

ST. PETERS — Investigators in St. Peters sought a DNA sample from a former Clayton police officer and searched his home Wednesday after neighbors found a small camera attached to their house, court records show.The investigation started in December when a homeowner on Cashmere Lane in St. Peters found a surveillance camera the size of a disposable cigarette lighter attached to his window, court documents said.The camera, which could be controlled remotely, was pointed into a master bedroom closet where the homeowners changed clothes, and had captured both homeowners naked. The camera’s memory card also contained a partial image of the couple’s neighbor — who for years was a Clayton officer — and another image appearing to match the neighbor’s couch. Also found was a video taken in the neighbor’s back yard, the records show.St. Peters police began trying to talk to the officer on Dec. 13. He resigned Dec. 18 after more than two decades with the force, police said.Investigators learned on Feb. 12 that DNA obtained from the camera matched DNA taken from police equipment the officer left behind after resigning, court records show. Police were seeking a DNA sample directly from the man this week, as well as photos from inside his house to compare to the photo found on the memory card.The Post-Dispatch is not naming the former officer because he has not been charged. His lawyer did not respond to a message Friday seeking comment on the case.