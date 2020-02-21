🔥Ex-banker wins £25k from neighbour who turned his front garden into a patio🔥

A former banker who sued his millionaire neighbour for digging out half of his front garden and turning it into a patio has been awarded £25,000 in damages.

William Savage, 45, complained of trespass when downstairs neighbour Richard Bankart expanded a sunken terrace, boosting the value of his basement home by brightening up the front room and installing French doors.

Savage, who owns the ground and first-floor flat, was living away at the time of the work in 2018 and only learned what was happening when a neighbour emailed to say “his garden was being dug out”, Central London county court heard.

Mr Bankart, the CEO of green energy tech company Solar Skin, denied trespassing with the patio, but Judge Nicholas Parfitt has now ordered him to pay £25,000 in compensation. “He has ignored the true boundaries,” he said, adding that Mr Bankart’s behaviour could be described as “high-handed”.

The feud between the neighbours at the Victorian villa in Stockwell began in 2003, when Mr Bankart created a “sunken terrace” by enlarging the narrow lightwell in front of the window of his £1 million basement flat.

The two men clashed over who had to pay for the work and had a further row over service charges, the court heard.

In 2016 Mr Savage, a City banker turned successful artist, first accused Mr Bankart of trespassing on the front garden which he owns. But Mr Bankart then expanded the terrace in 2018 when Mr Savage was away again, making it two-tiered so that the French doors could be installed and he could walk out from his home.

He claimed to have had an agreement with the previous owner of Mr Savage’s flat that the lightwell area would be treated as his so he could do what he wanted with it. But Judge Parfitt said “no reliable evidence” of any agreement about boundaries or land transfers had been presented to the court.

He ruled the 2003 work was a “one-off trespass” and had “tidied up the space as part of generally maintaining the garden and made no objective claim to having changed the boundary”.

But he said: “The 2018 works produced a layout where the space comprising the lightwell became a feature of the basement flat, which had the only practical access to it through the new French doors. This was a difference of substance from the 2003 work.”

He said Mr Bankart had carried out “a trespass and a dispossession” but did not order him to fill in the patio over fears that would only escalate the feud.

“I am concerned that leaving Mr Bankart the responsibility to carry out the works may lead to other issues about their nature and extent,” he said.

“The court should be reluctant to put parties into a situation where further problems are likely to occur if there is a fair alternative.”

The judge also awarded £100 in compensation to Mr Bankart, the freehold owner of the building, over a complaint that Mr Savage had stored some of his possessions in the attic.