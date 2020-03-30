🔥Ex-Arsenal man Lukas Podolski 'fascinated' to see how 'grandpa' Arsene Wenger would have fared at another club🔥

Lukas Podolski has spoken of his admiration for former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and says he would have been “fascinated” to see how the Frenchman fared at another club.

Podolski spent three years at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup in 2014, the same year he won the World Cup with Germany.

He left in the summer of 2015, three years before Wenger himself left Arsenal after more than 20 years in the hotseat.

The 70-year-old was linked with a host of other managerial jobs in the months that followed his Gunners departure, but eventually took a role as Fifa’s Chief of Global Football Development.

“He was a great manager and I really like him as a person, too,” Podolski told FourFourTwo. “He was like a grandpa: a very intelligent man, who was nice to talk to. He could speak lots of languages and never yelled.

“He was Arsenal: he created everything. Arsene created a style of playing. He was the man who oversaw the club’s move to the Emirates Stadium from Highbury, and won so many trophies during his 22 years there.

“I’d be fascinated to see how he would have done in charge of another team.”

Podolski was loaned out to Inter Milan in the latter half of his final season in north London, having found his playing time limited by the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona.

“I didn’t get enough game time; I felt that I performed well and didn’t get the minutes I deserved,” he added. “If you look at my stats, I played in about 80 matches and was directly involved in a lot of goals by scoring or assisting.

“My relationship with the fans and players was positive. We won the FA Cup in 2014, which was the club’s first trophy for quite a few years. And I liked living in London, in Hampstead. My family enjoyed it, too.”