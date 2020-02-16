🔥Evidence in the murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers🔥

Dr. Teresa Sievers is seen on surveillance video after landing at Southwest Florida International Airport on Sunday night, June 28, 2015. The 46-year-old doctor had cut short a family vacation in upstate New York and flown home alone on Sunday night, June 28, 2015, so she could see patients the next morning. Credit: State’s Attorney’s Office

Teresa Sievers never made it to work the next morning. Investigators believe that as soon as she walked into her Bonita Springs, Florida, kitchen, she was killed — struck repeatedly with a hammer. Credit: WINK

Investigators found a hammer left behind in the kitchen where Teresa Sievers’ body was found. Police say she was bludgeoned to death. Credit: State’s Attorney’s Office

Physical evidence was collected from Teresa Sievers’ kitchen. Credit: State’s Attorney’s Office

The Sievers family had set their home’s security alarm before leaving on their trip, but police suspect the alarm was disabled by the intruders on the morning of the day she was attacked in her home. Credit: WINK

There were signs of a forced entry, pry marks on a side door. Credit: WINK

Inside the home, investigators discovered $40,000 along with a large gun collection stored inside a safe in the Sievers’ home had not been touched. Credit: WINK

The two arrests for Teresa Sievers’ Florida murder, made 1,100 miles away in Missouri, seemed to come out of the blue months later.Jimmy Ray Rodgers, left, and Curtis Wayne Wright were charged. Wright was a childhood friend of the victim’s husband — and the men looked eerily alike. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A GPS system log, shown in court, tracked the route of Curtis Wayne Wright and Jimmy Ray Rodgers from Missouri to Florida — a 1,100 mile trip.Investigators say on the morning of June 27, 2015, Wright got into a rental car in Hillsboro, Missouri, and then went to pick up Rodgers. At some point, an address was put into the GPS and then the two men took off for the 1,100-mile ride to Bonita Springs, Florida. Credit: WINK

Surveillance camera shows Curtis Wayne Wright at a gas station. Credit: WINK

Surveillance camera shows Jimmy Ray Rodgers at a gas station. Credit: WINK

Investigators estimate the suspected killers arrived at the Sievers home in Florida at around 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2015. Police believe the two men entered the house, disabled the alarm, and then got back in to the car for another ride.[GPS locations in the Bonita Beach, Florida area shown in court.] Credit: WINK

The next address entered into the GPS was a local Walmart. Security footage from the store shows Jimmy Ray Rodgers and Curtis Wayne Wright shopping with seemingly no concerns about hiding their identities.They bought, among other things, trash bags, flushable wet wipes, black towels, black shoes and a lock picking kit. They paid cash for their purchase with a $100 bill. Credit: WINK

A blue jumpsuit was discovered on the side of Highway 47 in Missouri. Fibers from the jumpsuit matched the fibers found on Teresa Sievers’ dress. Jimmy Ray Rodgers’ girlfriend Taylor Shomaker would later tell investigators he took her for a ride along route 47 in rural Missouri. And along the road, he asked Shomaker to throw out parts of his cellphone, which he had smashed earlier, some gloves and the blue jumpsuit. Credit: WINK