🔥Everything you need to know about this year's London Classic Car Show🔥

More than 500 dazzling classic cars – together worth more than £70 million – are going on show over four days this month at Olympia London.

As well as a new venue – the annual show was previously staged at ExCeL – the organisers have developed new features aimed at enthusiasts interested in racing cars, road cars and those interested in building their own collection.

‘Car Stories’ will see classic car expert Max Girardo telling the stories of six incredible cars alongside the people who know them best.

For racing car enthusiasts, Formula 1 engineer Adrian Newey will relive his love affair with the famous Lotus 49B. It started at the age of 10 with a toy model – and came full circle with Newey owning the very 49BR8 raced by Graham Hill. Tiff Needell will discuss the 1987 Richard-Lloyd-Racing Rothmans Porsche 962C, while racing driver and journalist Mark Hales will share his first-hand experience of driving the thrilling Maserati 250F, which was owned and driven to victory by Sir Stirling Moss at the 1956 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Lotus 49B

For road car enthusiasts, designer Ian Callum will present his reworking of an original creation, the limited-edition Aston Martin Vanquish 25 by CALLUM, featuring over 100 design changes. Aston Martin Works President Paul Spires will showcase another Aston set for a small production run, the Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation. Based on James Bond’s legendary car from 1964, it comes complete with functioning gadgets including revolving number plates. Meanwhile the incredible 1928 Duesenberg Model J will be presented by Haynes Museum’s Bradley Mauger.

Enthusiasts hoping to improve – or launch – their own classic car collections are well catered for. Some of the UK’s top dealers will be at the show with classic cars for sale. Highlights include an original Aston Martin DB4GT. One of just 75 cars produced, it was registered in April 1961 and has now emerged from long-term storage. It is expected to sell for around £2.2 million.

A venerable 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, the first of its kind to be sold and delivered to the UK, will also be up for sale at the show. Expected price? In the region of £1.3 million.

A 1963 Aston Martin DB4 Series 5 Vantage

A rare 1963 Aston Martin DB4 Series 5 Vantage will also be on offer. Immaculate in silver, with red leather and red carpets, it features a Special Series engine and longer body, which later developed into the famous DB5 model. Fully restored, it is expected to sell for £460,000.

One of the finest examples of a Mercedes-Benz 190SL will be offered by Joe Macari Performance Cars. Around 70 per cent of the 190 SLs produced were delivered to the USA, but this 1960 model is in European specification and has undergone a full restoration. It is finished in ivory with red leather interior and is expected to fetch £125,000.

The London Classic Car Show, running from February 20 – 23, is also hosting a two-day auction held by specialists Coys. Viewing will be open throughout the event and it will start taking bids on Saturday February 22 for 80 consignments. They include a right-hand drive 1983 Ferrari 512 BBi that’s covered just 211 miles, a 1970 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Spyder produced for the 1970 London Motor Show in striking Fly Yellow, and a 1970 Ferrari 246 GT ‘Dino’ in Giallo yellow.

The anniversaries of the Audi quattro and of Range Rover will also be celebrated with specially curated displays. Key moments in the Range Rover’s history will be marked with eight of the marque’s luxury models, from the Range Rover Classic Reborn to the latest Range Rover Sport SVR as seen in No Time To Die (2020).

Originally launched at the 1980 Geneva Motor Show, five prized models of the soon-to-turn-40 Audi quattro will be showcased, including an early UK-spec left-hand drive 10V, one of the last 20V models built, and the 1985 Audi S1 E2 driven by Swedish rally driver Stig Blomqvist and German driver Walter Röhrl.

Head to thelondonclassiccarshow.co.uk for more information