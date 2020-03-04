🔥Everything you need to know about CBD yoga🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s a thing. In 2018, Holland and Barrett started stocking CBD.

In the two years since, CBD products have exploded onto the high street. CBD gummies, chocolates, granola bars, cookies, vapes, oils, coffees and smoothies are available all over London – and now, it’s being paired with yoga.

CBD is a cannabis extract, but contains none of the psychoactive inducing THC. Basically, it can confer all sorts of benefits that are latent in cannabis, without getting you high.

The last time we heard about something like this it was ‘superfoods’, and unfortunately, the only thing that blueberries and acai have gifted us with is a blue tongue. CBD however isn’t just a fad. The National Institutes of Health have found that it reduces anxiety and depression, helps you quit smoking, reduces chronic pain, and may even be ‘neuroprotective’ i.e. protect against brain diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Lou Gehrig’s.

So why CBD yoga? Well, to start with, yoga and cannabis have a history. Marijuana is a sacred plant in India- where yoga originated- and has been smoked by Saddhus (wandering holy men) in conjunction with yogic practices for centuries.

In more recent history, the Beatles brought this combination to the attention of the West when they rocked up to a Rishikeshi ashram with their ‘far out’ entourage in the dope-smoking era of the late ‘60s. The expedition ended in tears, but it did produce the White Album.

For those of us who have busy lives to attend to, getting baked for a gym class just isn’t practical. But as there’s no psychoactive effect from taking CBD, you could go to a session and still be in fine shape for a dinner with the in-laws. Yoga itself is good for relieving muscle tension, stress and anxiety, so the combination of yoga with CBD is harmonious. Plus, it helps to reduce the short term aches and pains you might feel after a particularly vigorous session of Ashtanga.

There’s a wide variety of studios to visit, so we’ve compiled a list of the most laid back to the most luxurious and everything in between.

For a truly deluxe experience head to FLEX studios in Chelsea, where the showerheads contain Vitamin C shots, essential oils and filters to neutralise chlorine, creating an aromatherapy spa experience. For something a little more budget-friendly head to the Feel Good Café, where classes cost £8.50 and a cup of CBD tea is included in the price.

Flex Studio Chelsea, 2 Pond Pl, Chelsea, SW3 6QJ

Flex studio uses CBD scented with a blend of Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, and Arnica. It’s applied straight to the specific areas you want to work on for a more direct hit.

Joy Ng at Deep Flow Therapy, Flat A 3 Gatesborough Street, EC2A 4NS

In Joy’s Shoreditch studio, this CBD session is really more of a massage experience that uses yogic stretching. Using yoga poses, hands and feet she’s make sure to work out every knot of tension you have.

Gymbox London ‘Cannabliss’, various locations

Cannabliss take place in green mood lighting and use patches as their preferred method of CBD ingestion. As it says on their website ‘it doesn’t get more dope than this’.

High Times Yoga, 110 Talbot Rd, Notting Hill, London W11 1JR

Strictly for the hard core spiritualists. This kundalini class aims to heal ancestral wounds that could be causing you to repeat negative patterns in your own life… I mean it can’t hurt, right?

Good Yoga Life, 74 Rivington St, Hackney, EC2A 3AY

This 75 minute vinyasa class takes place at the Treehouse, a secret garden loft in Shoreditch. You can follow this with beauty treatments and a gong bath (it’s not as wet as it sounds but it’s actually pretty relaxing).

The Feel Good Café, 49 Station Rd, Chingford, E4 7DA

The Feel Good Café offers hour long weekly yoga sessions, at 8am on a Wednesday. If you’re feeling even more adventurous check out their CBD speed-dating, where each date comes with a different CBD infused treat.

LDN CBD, 126 Camden Road, NW1 9EE

This weekly yoga class is tied to their shop so if you’re a convert to the benefits of CBD just pop in and browse through their selection of oils, creams and edibles.