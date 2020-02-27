🔥Everyone is boarding aircraft incorrectly🔥
Tristin Hopper: Why is it so complicated? There is a better way
Boarding aircraft, quite simply, is a mess. Passengers load their own luggage, they’re not good at it, and a single passenger struggling with a bag can hold up the entire process. First-class sections mean that for part of the time, aircraft are loading front to back, the slowest possible method.
In this episode of Everything Should Be Better, Tristin Hopper looks at how we can fix this complete shambles.