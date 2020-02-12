🔥Every song on the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You soundtrack🔥

The much-anticipated To All The Boys sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, has officially landed on Netflix.

Not only are we reunited with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), the film has also introduced a new character called John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher).

In the second movie, Lara Jean is torn between her feelings for Kavinsky and her former flame, as John Ambrose unexpectedly comes back into her life.

Amidst the teen drama and relationship woes, the Netflix hit serves up some killer tunes, perfectly encapsulating the excitement and heartache of its protagonist.

So, without further ado, here’s every song that features in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You…

(Bettina Strauss / Netflix)

1) Then He Kissed Me – The Crystals

2) I Can’t Believe – CYN

3) Lift Me From The Ground – San Holo Ft. Sofie Winterson

4) You’re Mine – Lola Marsh

5) Clovers – Barrie

(Netflix)

6) Purple Hat – Sofi Tukker

7) Age of Consent (New Order) – Cayetana

8) Talk With Your Hands – Bad Bad Hats

9) It Hurts – Bad Bad Hats

10) Kill This Love – BLACKPINK

11) Moral of the Story – Ashe

12) Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Charlotte Lawrence, Nina Nesbitt & Sasha Sloan

(Bettina Strauss / Netflix)

13) Alewife – Clairo

14) Crashing – ILLENIUM Ft. Bahari

15) You Should Be Dancing – The New Respects

16) As I’ll Ever Be – Chaz Cardigan

17) About Love – MARINA

Someone – who we are forever indebted to – has also put together a playlist with all of the tracks on, which you can follow on Spotify here.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is on Netflix now.