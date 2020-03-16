🔥Every Premier League player out of contract this summer amid coronavirus season shutdown🔥

The postponement of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the end of the season into chaos.
No one can be sure when, or even if, the campaign will be completed, or the potential ramifications the covid-19 outbreak will have on football for the coming years.
Uefa will almost certainly announce that Euro 2020 will be pushed back 12 months in order to give domestic leagues a chance to finish their domestic campaigns this summer, though that could throw up further problems.
Given the traditional calendar, footballers’ contracts – permanent or loan deals – often run until the end of June. Should the season push on into July, clubs with players out of contract this summer are left in a difficult position.
Some agents believe the task will be simple: a straightforward tweak to the dates in the original contract and the problem is solved.
But football is seldom so simple.
Players who clubs would have hoped to move on this summer could use the situation to leverage longer contracts, while pre-contract deals – such as Hakim Ziyech’s move to Chelsea – could be bogged down in red tape.
Standard Sport has compiled a list of all the Premier League players who could be stuck in this situation come the summer…
AFC Bournemouth
Simon Francis
Artur Boruc
Andrew Surman
Charlie Daniels
Ryan Fraser
Jordon Ibe
Jack Simpson
Harry Wilson (on loan from Liverpool)
Arsenal
Matt Macey
Dani Ceballos (on loan from Real Madrid)
Pablo Mari (loan with option to buy)
Cedric Soares (on loan from Southampton)
Aston Villa
Borja Baston
Keinan Davis
Matija Sarkic
Danny Drinkwater (on loan from Chelsea)
Pepe Reina (on loan from AC Milan)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Beram Kayal
Ezequiel Schelotto
Burnley
Aaron Lennon
Phil Bardsley
Joe Hart
Adam Legzdins
Ashley Westwood
Robbie Brady
Chelsea
Olivier Giroud
Willian
Pedro
Willy Caballero
Marco van Ginkel
Crystal Palace
Stephen Henderson
Everton
Maarten Stekelenburg
Leighton Baines
Cuco Martina
Djbril Sidibe
Oumar Niasse
Leicester City
Eldin Jakupovic
Christian Fuchs
Wes Morgan
Nampalys Mendy
Ryan Bennett (on loan from Wolves)
Liverpool
Andy Lonergan
Adam Lallana
Manchester City
David Silva
Claudio Bravo
Scott Carson (on loan from Derby County)
Manchester United
Nemanja Matic
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Odion Ighalo (on loan from Shanghai Shenhua)
Newcastle United
Rob Elliot
Andy Carroll
Jack Colback
Karl Darlow
Javier Manquillo
Jamie Sterry
Matt Longstaff
Danny Rose (on loan from Tottenham)
Nabil Bentaleb (on loan from Schalke)
Valentino Lazaro (on loan from Inter Milan)
Jetro Willems (on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt)
Norwich City
Ondrej Duda (onon loan from Hertha Berlin)
Sheffield United
Phil Jagielka
Leon Clarke
Jack Rodwell
Ricky Holmes
John Lundstram
Kieron Freedman
Richario Zivkovic (on loan loan from Changchun Yatai)
Panagiotis Restos (on loan from Bayer Leverkusen)
Dean Henderson (on loan from Manchester United)
Muhamed Besic (on loan from Everton)
Southampton
Shane Long
Kevin Danso (on loan from Augsburg)
Kyle Walker-Peters (on loan from Tottenham)
Tottenham
Jan Vertonghen
Michel Vorm
Watford
Ben Foster
Heurelho Gomes
Adrian Mariappa
Jose Holebas
Daniel Bachmann
West Ham
Pablo Zabaleta
Carlos Sanchez
Tomas Soucek (loan with an option to buy)
Wolves
John Ruddy
Phil Ofosu-Ayeh
Bright Enobkhare
Max Kilman
