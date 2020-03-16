🔥Every Premier League player out of contract this summer amid coronavirus season shutdown🔥

The postponement of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the end of the season into chaos.

No one can be sure when, or even if, the campaign will be completed, or the potential ramifications the covid-19 outbreak will have on football for the coming years.

Uefa will almost certainly announce that Euro 2020 will be pushed back 12 months in order to give domestic leagues a chance to finish their domestic campaigns this summer, though that could throw up further problems.

Given the traditional calendar, footballers’ contracts – permanent or loan deals – often run until the end of June. Should the season push on into July, clubs with players out of contract this summer are left in a difficult position.

Some agents believe the task will be simple: a straightforward tweak to the dates in the original contract and the problem is solved.

But football is seldom so simple.

Players who clubs would have hoped to move on this summer could use the situation to leverage longer contracts, while pre-contract deals – such as Hakim Ziyech’s move to Chelsea – could be bogged down in red tape.

Standard Sport has compiled a list of all the Premier League players who could be stuck in this situation come the summer…

AFC Bournemouth

Simon Francis

Artur Boruc

Andrew Surman

Charlie Daniels

Ryan Fraser

Jordon Ibe

Jack Simpson

Harry Wilson (on loan from Liverpool)

Arsenal

Matt Macey

Dani Ceballos (on loan from Real Madrid)

Pablo Mari (loan with option to buy)

Cedric Soares (on loan from Southampton)

Aston Villa

Borja Baston

Keinan Davis

Matija Sarkic

Danny Drinkwater (on loan from Chelsea)

Pepe Reina (on loan from AC Milan)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Beram Kayal

Ezequiel Schelotto

Burnley

Aaron Lennon

Phil Bardsley

Joe Hart

Adam Legzdins

Ashley Westwood

Robbie Brady

Chelsea

Olivier Giroud

Willian

Pedro

Willy Caballero

Marco van Ginkel

Crystal Palace

Stephen Henderson

Everton

Maarten Stekelenburg

Leighton Baines

Cuco Martina

Djbril Sidibe

Oumar Niasse

Leicester City

Eldin Jakupovic

Christian Fuchs

Wes Morgan

Nampalys Mendy

Ryan Bennett (on loan from Wolves)

Liverpool

Andy Lonergan

Adam Lallana

Manchester City

David Silva

Claudio Bravo

Scott Carson (on loan from Derby County)

Manchester United

Nemanja Matic

Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Odion Ighalo (on loan from Shanghai Shenhua)

Newcastle United

Rob Elliot

Andy Carroll

Jack Colback

Karl Darlow

Javier Manquillo

Jamie Sterry

Matt Longstaff

Danny Rose (on loan from Tottenham)

Nabil Bentaleb (on loan from Schalke)

Valentino Lazaro (on loan from Inter Milan)

Jetro Willems (on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt)

Norwich City

Ondrej Duda (onon loan from Hertha Berlin)

Sheffield United

Phil Jagielka

Leon Clarke

Jack Rodwell

Ricky Holmes

John Lundstram

Kieron Freedman

Richario Zivkovic (on loan loan from Changchun Yatai)

Panagiotis Restos (on loan from Bayer Leverkusen)

Dean Henderson (on loan from Manchester United)

Muhamed Besic (on loan from Everton)

Southampton

Shane Long

Kevin Danso (on loan from Augsburg)

Kyle Walker-Peters (on loan from Tottenham)

Tottenham

Jan Vertonghen

Michel Vorm

Watford

Ben Foster

Heurelho Gomes

Adrian Mariappa

Jose Holebas

Daniel Bachmann

West Ham

Pablo Zabaleta

Carlos Sanchez

Tomas Soucek (loan with an option to buy)

Wolves

John Ruddy

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

Bright Enobkhare

Max Kilman

