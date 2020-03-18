🔥Every Movie And TV Show Headed To Disney+ In April 2020🔥

Though it’s yet to launch in the UK and other parts of Europe, Disney+ has already proven itself to be a major player in North America – thanks in large part to its suite of digital content, which ranges from Marvel Studios to Star Wars and everything in between.

And much like its online peers (see: Netflix and Amazon Prime, to name but two), Disney+ is still to roll out a fresh wave of content for April 2020, beginning with Doctor Dolittle on April 1st – not to be confused with the recent remake starring MCU mainstay Robert Downey Jr.

What’s more, April marks Earth Month, so you can expect plenty of eco-friendly documentaries to air via National Geographic. Indeed, it’s fair to say that the Disney+ lineup has fast become one of the most diverse on the market. From new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to age-old classics like Doctor Dolittle, there’s really something for everyone.

And as March draws to a close, let’s take a look at what’s coming down the pike:

Disneynature:

African Cats

Chimpanzee

Bears

Born in China

Crimson Wing

Monkey Kingdom

Wings of Life

National Geographic:

America’s National Parks

Wild Yellowstone

JANE

Before the Flood

Planet of the Birds

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Tree Climbing Lions

Hostile Planet

Wild Russia

One Strange Rock

Giants of the Deep Blue

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Great Migrations

Earth Live

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Into the Grand Canyon

April 1st

Doctor Dolittle

April 3rd

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny With a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Life on the Edge – “Penguins Behind the Scenes”

Dolphin Reef – Premiere

It’s time for a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin named Echo to grow up. Narrated by Natalie Portman.

Diving With Dolphins – “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes”

Behind the scenes look at the making of Dolphin Reef.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Dangerous Debt”

Taken prisoner by the Pykes, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters attempt to escape.

And continued:

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Marry ME”

Ramila & Ike celebrate 25 years of marriage in Greece thanks to their son. Kyle and Amanda and their baby girl Harlow celebrate at Disney’s California Adventure with a surprise performance by Jason Derulo.

Shop Class – “Downhill Derby”

Teams are challenged with designing and building supersized downhill derby racers.

Disney Family Sundays – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”

Gerstel on a project inspired by Minnie Mouse.

One Day at Disney – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”

Frozen the Musical star, Patti Murin, gives a behind-the-scenes look into the rarely seen inner workings of one of Broadway’s smash hits. Backstage moments, pre-show rituals and the coveted NYC Stage Door Autograph Line are all on display as Patti brings to life one of Disney’s favorite princesses for theater patrons of all ages.

Be Our Chef – “Diagnosis: Delicious”

In round two of “Be Our Chef,” two new families, the Wells and Platt families, are tasked with a “Big Hero 6” inspired challenge to make a dessert that is healthy and delicious. But before heading to the kitchen, the families visit the super-huggable Baymax at Epcot for inspiration. Both families are hoping for their first win. But who will crumble first?

April 10th

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

A Celebration of the Music From Coco – Special Premiere

An inside look at the musical production of “Coco: A Live-to-Film Concert Experience”, performed at the historic Hollywood Bowl.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Together Again”

Ahsoka bargains for the sisters’ freedom and makes a startling discovery.

Shop Class – “Ready for Launch”

Six semi-final teams build and launch spacecrafts capable of transporting egg payloads.

Disney Family Sundays – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”

The Ruvalcaba family joins host Amber Kemp- Gerstel to build an aerial craft inspired by Minnie Mouse.

One Day at Disney – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”

Francheska Roman, Candy Maker on Main Street, U.S.A., gives an exclusive look into the making of Disneyland Resort’s favorite sweet treats. As Francheska shares her favorite parts of the job, she also illustrates the skill, care and dedication that goes into crafting each Disney themed confection.

Be Our Chef – “Hidden Within”

Returning to the kitchen for another round, the Merrill family battles newcomers, the Perez family, for a “Mulan” themed challenge. This round, the families must create a main dish. But similar to Mulan’s journey to find her inner hidden warrior, the teams must use an unexpected and hidden ingredient in their dish to collect the win.

April 12th

PJ Masks (S3)

April 17th

Brain Games (S8)

Let’s Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto’s Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”

Anakin and Obi-Wan must decide whether to help Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue Palpatine.

Shop Class – “Build Your Own Adventure”

The finalists vie for the title “Shop Class Champs” by building contemporary backyard forts

Disney Family Sundays – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”

The Chaney family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a project inspired by Pixar’s “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”

One Day at Disney – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”

Steve Sligh helps bring movies to life as Senior Manager of the Golden Oak Ranch. Historically, this legendary filming location has hosted Hollywood’s elite, and even served as a retreat for Walt. 60+ years later, this close-to-900-acre property still functions as a working filming location with an eye towards conservation.

Be Our Chef – “Curiouser and Curiouser”

The Perez family faces the Robbins family for an “Alice in Wonderland” challenge. After meeting with Alice and The Mad Hatter and eating a Cheshire Cat’s tail at Magic Kingdom Park they must use that inspiration to prepare their very own version of a bite-sized dessert.

Finally, here’s the last round of fresh content, culminating in the addition of National Treasure, the cult favorite starring Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, an American historian and treasure hunter skilled enough to give Nathan Drake a run for his money.

It’ll hit Disney+ on April 30th, to be exact, but there are still plenty of new additions coming before then, including:

April 19th

Just Roll With It (S1)

April 20th

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)

April 22nd

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23rd

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)

April 24th

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “The Phantom Apprentice”

Ahsoka and Republic forces confront Maul on Mandalore.

Disney Family Sundays – “WALL-E: Recycling Container”

In honor of Earth Day, the Mai family builds an eco-conscious craft inspired by Pixar’s “Wall•E.”

One Day at Disney – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”

Tia Kratter, Manager of Art and Film Education at Pixar University, helps Pixar artists hone their craft. Kratter sheds light on the immeasurable artistic detail that goes into every film, and spreads her wealth of knowledge to Pixar employees as well as others who want to further their creative education.

Be Our Chef – “Beyond the Reef”

The Merrill family and Wells family look to sail away with a win in the “Moana” challenge. Just as Moana was able to combine her island life with her adventures at sea, our families must now create a dish that brings both land and sea together in a harmonious way. Families travel to the Land Pavilion at Epcot and meet Moana herself at Magic Kingdom Park for a little land and sea inspiration.

April 30th

National Treasure

So, there you have it: all the content coming to Disney+ in April 2020. It’ll certainly be welcome news to those adhering to social distancing – and perhaps even self-isolation – in the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus situation.

What began as a novel virus has exploded into a global pandemic, infecting more than 200,000 people across the globe, including big-name Hollywood stars like Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and former Bond star Olga Kurylenko. Remember to read and heed the latest government advice in your country, and to stay safe, stay well, and stay indoors.

We have a sneaking suspicion that Disney+ will help with the latter, particularly when it expands to the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe next week.