Your guide to what’s hot in London

The music industry is bracing for a period of devastating uncertainty, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

In London, fears over the coronavirus spreading further has led to a number of gig cancellations, with many more expected in the weeks and months ahead.

For now, it looks as if the vast majority of shows will be rescheduled at a later date, so hang onto your tickets and await word of when that might be.

Here, we’ve rounded up all the major concerts to have been postponed so far, and will update it as more news arrives.

London’s best music venues, in pictures

Country to Country

(Getty Images)

The biggest date on the calendar for live country music in the UK, this festival at the O2 was postponed at the last minute.

Original dates: March 13-15

Rescheduled date: TBC

ATEEZ

The K-Pop eight-piece have pulled the plug on a string of European dates, including a concert at SSE Wembley Arena. New shows are set to be announced soon, with the band adding: “We will do our best to bring you good news in the near future.”

Original date: March 20

Rescheduled date: TBC

Avril Lavigne

(Getty Images)

The artist has been forced to cancer her journey around Europe in support of her latest album Head Above Water, which means her three dates at O2 Academy Brixton have been called off.

Original dates: April 1, 5, 6

Rescheduled dates: TBC

The Who

(AFP via Getty Images)

The iconic rockers were set to play at SSE Wembley Arena as part of an 11-date UK tour, but have pulled the plug. All existing tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Original date: April 8

Rescheduled date: TBC

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World 2020

The live version of RuPaul’s Drag Race was set to sashay into SSE Wembley Arena during its extensive European tour, but was postponed soon after it was announced.

Original date: May 15

Rescheduled date: Late summer/early autumn

Stray Kids

Another major K-Pop show to fall victim to the cancellations is Stray Kids’ planned appearance at Wembley Arena, which was set to take place as part of the European leg of a world tour.

Original date: May 17

Rescheduled date: TBC