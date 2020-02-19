🔥Every child's future 'under threat from climate change and poor health'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

No country in the world is providing their children with both a chance at a healthy upbringing and an environment fit for the future, a damning study has found.

A report says climate change and “predatory” advertising selling fast-food and alcohol are putting children at risk.

Experts ranked 180 nations on wellbeing factors such as education, nutrition and child mortality as well as carbon emission levels.

The UK ranked in the top 10 countries for overall health and wellbeing but fell far behind in safeguarding the environment for the future.

The hard-hitting paper, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and undertaken by the World Health Organisation, United Nations Children’s Fund and the Lancet Commission, provides a grim outlook on the future and calls for an overhaul of policies around child health.

“Despite improvements in child and adolescent health over the past 20 years, progress has stalled, and is set to reverse,” said former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Co-Chair of the Commission, Helen Clark.

“It has been estimated that around 250 million children under five years old in low- and middle-income countries are at risk of not reaching their developmental potential, based on proxy measures of stunting and poverty.

“But of even greater concern, every child worldwide now faces existential threats from climate change and commercial pressures.”

‘Distinct threat’

Harmful commercial marketing is preying on children, according to the report. Evidence suggests children in some countries see as many as 30,000 advertisements on television alone in a single year.

It is noted that youth exposure to vaping (e-cigarettes) advertisements increased by more than 250 per cent in the USA over two years, reaching more than 24 million young people.

The drastic increase in vaping among young people in America has sparked public health fears after deaths and lung injuries were linked to e-cigarette products.

“Predatory” ads could be jeopardising children’s future (Getty Images)

Concern has been again raised about adverts for junk food and sugary beverages linked to the 11-fold increase in childhood obesity.

Professor Anthony Costello, one of the Commission’s authors, said: “Industry self-regulation has failed. Studies in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and the USA – among many others – have shown that self-regulation has not hampered commercial ability to advertise to children.

“For example, despite industry signing up to self-regulation in Australia, children and adolescent viewers were still exposed to 51 million alcohol ads during just one year of televised football, cricket and rugby.

“And the reality could be much worse still: we have few facts and figures about the huge expansion of social media advertising and algorithms aimed at our children.”

Countries with the highest CO2 levels threatening children across the globe (Getty Images)

The experts warned a 4C rise in global temperatures by 2100, in line with current projections, would result in “devastating health consequences” for future generations – a rise in ocean levels, heatwaves, severe malnutrition and a spike in infectious diseases such as malaria.

While the world’s poorest countries were found to be among those with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions, they were deemed most likely to be exposed to the negative impacts of climate change.

“More than two billion people live in countries where development is hampered by humanitarian crises, conflicts, and natural disasters, problems increasingly linked with climate change,” said minister Awa Coll-Seck, from Senegal, who co-chairs the commission.

“Promoting better conditions today for children to survive and thrive nationally does not have to come at the cost of eroding children’s futures globally.”

In the UK, the Government aims to halt carbon emissions by 2050 and combat the remaining emissions with ecological interventions such as tree planting.

A ban on the sale of new petrol, diesel or hybrid cars was moved forward to 2035 from 2040 in a bid to make sure the country hits its target.

In the report, the UK ranks 133rd in providing a fit environment for the future.

The US, Australia, and Saudi Arabia are among the ten worst emitters.

The report has called for a global movement headed by children for children.

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (REUTERS)

The recommendations include stopping CO2 emissions, investing in child health and rights departments, and tightening regulation on marketing.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said world leaders are currently “failing today’s children” and needed to heed the study as a “wakeup call”.

His warning was backed by Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, who said: “Children around the world are having to contend with threats that were unimaginable just a few generations ago.

“It is time for a rethink on child health,” she said.

Dr Richard Horton, Editor-in-Chief of The Lancet family of journals, said: “The opportunity is great. The evidence is available. The tools are at hand.

“It will take courage and commitment to deliver. It is the supreme test of our generation.”