🔥Everton vs Manchester United, Premier League preview: Starting XIs, prediction, TV, live stream and highlights🔥

In-form Manchester United will look to continue their recent resurgence when they head to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side – boosted hugely by the January arrival of Bruno Fernandes – have kept six clean sheets during a promising eight-match unbeaten run and put big pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea in addition to reaching the last 16 of the Europa League.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the match…

Possible starting XIs

Everton: (4-4-2): Pickford; Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Schneiderlin, Delph, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, James; Ighalo

Team news

Everton could welcome back Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott from injury, while Andre Gomes returned as a substitute against Arsenal just 112 days after suffering that fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

Ivorian midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin underwent thigh surgery earlier this month and remains sidelined.

As for Manchester United, Anthony Martial is a major doubt after missing the 5-0 drubbing of Club Brugge with a thigh/knee issue suffered in training, meaning Odion Ighalo could retain his starting berth.

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are still out along with third-string goalkeeper Lee Grant, though Scott McTominay is fit once more.

Where to watch the match

TV channel: Coverage starts at 2pm GMT on Sky Sports’ Main Event channel and 1pm on their Premier League channel. Sky Sports is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Sunday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

Match highlights

Match highlights will be available to watch on Match of the Day 2, which starts at 10:30pm on BBC One on Sunday evening, and Sky Sports’ Premier League channel.

