🔥Everton vs Manchester United: Carlo Ancelotti hoping Goodison Park atmosphere is decisive🔥

Carlo Ancelotti has called on Everton fans to make the difference as Manchester United head to Merseyside on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United face off with the Toffees in Sunday’s Premier League clash, and the visitors have painful memories of their last trip to Goodison Park.

United were hammered 4-0 as Everton ran riot last April, but there have been far fewer happy days for the Goodison faithful since then.

A disastrous start to the 2019/20 season saw Marco Silva lose his job as the threat of a relegation battle loomed, but following Duncan Ferguson’s morale-boosting interim spell, the arrival of European heavyweight Ancelotti has turned things around.

Everton are just five points behind their opponents, who began the weekend in fifth place, after a run of 17 points from nine Premier League matches – and a strong finish to the season could even bring Champions League qualification.

(AFP via Getty Images)

However, Ancelotti has played down the prospect of Sunday’s game being decisive in terms of Everton’s new-found hopes of European football.

“I think the fight for Europe is still open and it will be open after the game against United,” said the Italian, whose side are unbeaten in six at home in the League and have won four of their last seven against United at Goodison.

“It doesn’t matter. To win against United will be important for our confidence and (position in the) table.

“Manchester United is a strong team in a good moment but… our house (Goodison Park) is important.

“It gives us more confidence and we can play with more confidence.”

Additional reporting by PA.