🔥Everton star Theo Walcott releases video to help keep fans fit during coronavirus outbreak🔥

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
everton-star-theo-walcott-releases-video-to-help-keep-fans-fit-during-coronavirus-outbreak

Theo Walcott is the latest sports star to do his bit to help keep the nation active after social distancing measures were introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The Everton forward has produced a short video showcasing exercises that everybody can do from the comfort of their own home to keep fit.

In the clip, which can be found on the Toffees’ official website, Walcott runs through a two-minute all-body workout involving tins of food.

The exercises are “designed to strengthen and mobilise the arms, legs and core, while including an element of cardiovascular fitness”.

Walcott’s video is one of the first contributions to Everton’s new ‘Blue Family’ initiative, which was launched last week.

The programme is aimed at reducing social isolation and ensuring that the most vulnerable members of society are reached during the coronavirus crisis.

A video that surfaced on social media over the weekend showed that the newly launched campaign is already having a profound effect.

In a video posted to Twitter, one Everton fan showed his terminally ill mother receiving a call from assistant manager and club legend Duncan Ferguson.

Chairman Bill Kenwright has also been making calls as the Blues offer support to fans in need during a difficult period. 

You May Also Like

royal-ballet-will-&apos;no-longer-work-with&apos;-choreographer-liam-scarlett,-following-misconduct-investigation

🔥Royal Ballet will 'no longer work with' choreographer Liam Scarlett, following misconduct investigation🔥

report:-harvey-weinstein-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Report: Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19

teens-arrested-for-&apos;coughing-in-faces&apos;-of-elderly-couple-amid-covid-19-outbreak

🔥Teens arrested for 'coughing in faces' of elderly couple amid Covid-19 outbreak🔥

new-care-home-scheme-allows-you-to-digitally-&apos;adopt-a-grandparent&apos;

🔥New care home scheme allows you to digitally 'adopt a grandparent'🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *