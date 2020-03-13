Home
🔥Everton squad self-isolating as coronavirus precaution after first-team player shows symptoms🔥
News

Everton have announced that their entire senior squad and coaching staff are self-isolating as a precautionary measure after a first-team player developed symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

This page is being updated

