Events of more than 1,000 people prohibited in City of St. Louis, mayor declares public health emergency

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city leaders announced limits on gatherings of more than 1,000 people as COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. and around the world. Photo by Nassim Benchaabane.

ST. LOUIS — Events of more than 1,000 people in the City of St. Louis will be prohibited to limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, city leaders announced Thursday afternoon.There will be a few exceptions, including day-to-day activities at schools and religious events, said Fredrick Echols, head of the St. Louis Health Department Thursday.

Today, in order to be proactive and protect and safeguard the health and safety of the public, @STLCityGov and @CityofSTLDOH are declaring a public health emergency and are prohibiting events with attendees in excess of 1,000 people until further notice. #COVID19

— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 12, 2020

Echols made the announcement during a 3 p.m. press conference Thursday in which St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city leaders addressed the media with updates on local precautions as COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. and around the world. Watch the press conference here: Krewson also declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the city Thursday.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. Reporter Erin Heffernan of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

