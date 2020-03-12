Events of 1,000 people prohibited in St. Louis; mayor declares COVID-19 public health emergency

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city leaders announced limits on gatherings of more than 1,000 people as COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. and around the world. Photo by Nassim Benchaabane.

UPDATED at 4: 48 p.m. Thursday with confirmation of a second positive test result in Missouri for the COVID-19 coronavirus.ST. LOUIS — Organized events of more than 1,000 people in the city of St. Louis will be prohibited to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, city leaders announced Thursday.The ban came shortly before Gov. Mike Parson announced that a second person in Missouri has tested positive for coronavirus, apparently in Greene County in southwestern Missouri. A Ladue woman who recently returned to St. Louis County after studying abroad in Italy was previously the only confirmed case in Missouri. Parson was expected to release more details about the second case at a 6 p.m. press conference in Springfield. Mayor Lyda Krewson declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the city Thursday and said canceling events was necessary to prohibit the potential spread of the virus.”This is a pretty devastating situation for many of our businesses and many of our workers,” she said at a press conference, adding, “We did not make this decision lightly. This was a tough decision to make.”Religious events will be exempted, as will regular activities at buildings where more than 1,000 people gather for school or work, said Fredrick Echols, head of the St. Louis Health Department.

Today, in order to be proactive and protect and safeguard the health and safety of the public, @STLCityGov and @CityofSTLDOH are declaring a public health emergency and are prohibiting events with attendees in excess of 1,000 people until further notice. #COVID19

— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 12, 2020

Watch the press conference here: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is consulting with the county health director for a recommendation on whether to enact a similar ban, Page’s chief of staff, Winston Calvert, said Thursday. Shortly after Krewson announced the ban, popular event spaces across the city canceled dozens of events and publicized measures the venues are taking to combat the spread of coronavirus. The Edward Jones Dome cancelled 15 events at the company’s locations, including the Dome at America’s Center, through the end of May. The events could be rescheduled in the fall. “We welcome nonprofit organizations to use our facilities for events, but as COVID-19 spreads, we are employing social distancing and limiting outside visitors to these locations now through the end of May,” spokeswoman Regina Deluca-Imral said. The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced Thursday afternoon that performances and tours are postponed through March 31, according to Jana Scharnhorst, vice president of marketing. The cancellations includes “The Bachelor Live on Stage” scheduled for Friday. The theater plans to reschedule the events, Scharnhorst said in a written statement. Ticket holders can use their tickets for the new dates. “Decisions about other future shows,” Scharnhorst said, “will be made as we follow the evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus and the city of St. Louis’ determination of the length of this prohibition.” Krewson said that although the city has no confirmed cases, the extent that the virus may be present here is unknown because testing has been limited.Three people in the city have tested negative for the virus, Echols said.Meanwhile, about 20 people across the city and county have been placed under self-quarantine, Echols said. Each person either recently had traveled to an area with confirmed coronavirus cases or was exposed to an individual who tested positive for the virus, he said. Krewson on Thursday morning directed the city water department not to shut off water to any business or residential properties for the next 60 days to ensure people will be able to wash their hands as recommended by public health officials. The city also placed handwashing stations throughout downtown St. Louis on Thursday for those without access to soap and water, she said. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

