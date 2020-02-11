event-venue’s-abrupt-closure-leaves-thousands-in-the-lurch

🔥Event venue’s abrupt closure leaves thousands in the lurch🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Couples across the country are scrambling for a new wedding venue after a popular event space chain suddenly closed. Noah’s Event Venue reportedly faced a lawsuit from investors in 2019, and clients who showed up to the venue over the weekend were met with closed doors. According to an attorney, up to 7,500 people could be affected. Vlad Duthiers speaks to one couple who booked an event but got no response when they called the business about their wedding.

Related Posts

young-afghans-ditch-war-for-snowboarding-as-us.-taliban-peace-talks-resume

Young Afghans ditch war for snowboarding as U.S.-Taliban peace talks resume

mariya smith
r.-kelly’s-former-girlfriend-says-she-was-“brainwashed”-by-singer

R. Kelly’s former girlfriend says she was “brainwashed” by singer

mariya smith
two-men-robbed-at-gunpoint-in-forest-park,-police-say

Two men robbed at gunpoint in Forest Park, police say

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *