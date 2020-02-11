🔥Event venue’s abrupt closure leaves thousands in the lurch🔥

Couples across the country are scrambling for a new wedding venue after a popular event space chain suddenly closed. Noah’s Event Venue reportedly faced a lawsuit from investors in 2019, and clients who showed up to the venue over the weekend were met with closed doors. According to an attorney, up to 7,500 people could be affected. Vlad Duthiers speaks to one couple who booked an event but got no response when they called the business about their wedding.