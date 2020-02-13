🔥Event Horizon Remake Reportedly In The Works, Milla Jovovich Eyed🔥

In what will surely be music to the ears of many, we’re hearing today that a remake of the 1997 sci-fi horror movie Event Horizon is on the cards. This is a separate project from the recently announced TV series, we’re told, and better yet, the hope is to get not only Paul W.S. Anderson back to direct, but have Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich take one of the lead roles.

At least, that’s according to WGTC’s sources, who’ve previously told us that a new Scream movie was in the works, Lethal Weapon 5 is moving forward with Danny Glover and Mel Gibson and Bill Murray would return for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, all of which ended up being correct. And while the details we’ve been given end there, this is certainly exciting news.

For those unfamiliar with the original cult classic, Event Horizon sees a spaceship vanish during a test procedure in which they’re trying to create artificial black holes. It soon re-appears, but the rescue mission sent after them finds that the re-materialized ship was really transported to a hell-like dimension, picking up an evil presence while there and returning with it on board. From that point on, all kinds of horrors ensue.

It may have struggled a bit at the box office, but Event Horizon really found an audience on home video and remains a fan favorite to this day. It’s unknown how closely to the original this remake will hew, but if Anderson does indeed return, we imagine it’ll be pretty faithful. Which means we should expect lots of blood and gore.

Tell us, though, what do you think of an Event Horizon remake? Is it too much given that we already have a TV show coming? Or is there room for both in our lives? Sound off down below with your thoughts and watch this space for more.