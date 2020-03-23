🔥Evening Standard comment: We need clear rules on keeping apart in the city | Hold Olympics in 2021🔥

There is clear advice. To block the spread of coronavirus, stay at home as much as possible and avoid close contact if you go outside. Clearly, some people are ignoring this.

Pictures of packed parks and markets at the weekend are shocking. It’s right to criticise those involved for behaving recklessly. But we also need to be able to go out to get food, essential workers need to get to their jobs and all of us need to be able to take exercise.

So how do we do that without breaking rules on social distancing?

If you are a key worker heading to work in a supermarket, or if you are a nurse or a doctor, or work in a care home, or collect rubbish, you’ll need to travel.

So what happens at peak time if the bus you need to catch turns out to be full, perhaps because services have been cut back heavily? What should you do? Refuse to get on, and let others who are depending on you down? Or cram in with passengers and risk being criticised for ignoring official advice?

It’s not fair to blame those involved. They don’t have a choice. Maybe we need to revisit the decision to run too few trains and buses, too soon.

Parking charges should be lifted for key workers — including for medical staff at hospitals, too. We call on councils and hospitals to let staff display a copy of their staff pass as proof.

Or what if, like so many Londoners, you are stuck in a small flat? You’ll need to go out to get food.

You have been told by the Prime Minister to go outside for exercise. But if you go to a supermarket you are likely to end up in a crowd and, if you walk, you’ll find that half the city seems to have had the same idea.

The rules to allow people to feed their families, stay healthy and do their job while keeping our community safe aren’t working.

We need to find a way to live together in our city over the next few months. That means we need clear and consistent advice. The problem is that we aren’t getting it.

The message that matters very much is buried deep on the online coronavirus NHS pages: “You can also go for a walk or exercise outdoors if you stay more than two metres from others.”

This is not mentioned on the main page of online NHS advice which, this morning, still just suggested avoiding “events with large groups of people”. It is hardly surprising that people aren’t following the rules when it is still not obvious what the rules are.

Vital advice like this must be set out clearly and everywhere. With no warning we are asking millions of people to behave in a way no generation has ever been asked to before.

It’s a massive challenge and it needs an equally massive response.

It’s reasonable of our leaders to warn of tighter restrictions if we don’t follow the current ones.

Both the Prime Minister and the Mayor of London have done this in the past 24 hours. But they are not saying the same thing.

What we need is a single plan, backed by simple advice which everyone in authority sticks to, and advanced by putting rocket boosters under communications. That means public service ads on TV and in the press, and flooding social media sites with trusted official information.

Don’t blame people for breaking rules until they know what they are, and make it possible for people to stick to them.

Hold Olympics in 2021

It’s obvious that the Tokyo Olympics are not going to happen in four months’ time. There is no way it will be safe, no way competitors will be ready, and no way that travel restrictions will be eased by then.

The sooner the Olympic Movement takes the decision, the better for everyone involved. It’s not Japan’s fault — the country has done a brilliant job preparing for the games.

Delay will be heartbreaking for athletes who have spent years preparing for this moment. But the right thing to do is move them forward by a year, so the world can concentrate on overcoming coronavirus first.

The Olympic spirit is needed now more than ever: resolve, ambition and cooperation whatever our differences. In 2021 the games can be a celebration of success.