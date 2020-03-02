🔥Evening Standard comment: We must rally together to defeat coronavirus | A London surgical first | Cheer England's women🔥

The meeting today of the Government’s emergency committee Cobra is an indication of what has been apparent for some time: the threat posed to this country by the coronavirus Covid-19 is a serious one that requires comprehensive action.

This is needed to minimise any loss of life and the economic damage that the disease could inflict.

In that respect today’s meeting is a welcome sign that the Government has listened to the exhortation of the Evening Standard, and others, for it to “get a grip” before the situation deteriorates.

The coming publication of its formal “battle plan” for tackling the virus — with likely options including school closures, a ban on big sporting events and mass working from home — confirms that the Government is, as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock writes today for the Standard, preparing for the worst.

That’s sensible, but as Mr Hancock also points out, the priority now must be to “work for the best” by taking less drastic measures that can, hopefully, ensure that harm is contained.

Much of this, of course, involves government action. This must include the provision of clear information to the public, as well as making sure that the NHS is as ready as it can be to cope with a surge in cases beyond the current total of 36 infections.

But individuals and employers must do their bit, too. The most obvious way is by following official recommendations on hand-washing, but equally important will be the need for people to “self-isolate” if advised to by doctors, to protect others.

Mr Hancock says the Government has the power to compel this, but this shouldn’t be needed if people act in the public-spirited manner that’s required, however inconvenient it might be.

Employers, too, must assist — not just by making it possible for staff to work from home if necessary, but also by making it clear that any forced to self-isolate will not be penalised as a result.

This is particularly the case for those on insecure contracts who might worry about the loss of their employment if they stay away to avoid infecting others.

There’s still time to avoid a national calamity. But how well we survive the coronavirus menace could well be determined by all our actions over the coming days.

A London surgical first

Today brings yet another illustration of the outstanding brilliance present in London’s hospitals, with the revelation that cancer surgeons at Guy’s have achieved a world first by using a robot to remove tumours from a patient’s neck and lung during a single operation.

Their success has not just benefited the patient involved, who is recovering well, but means that similar surgery should be possible for others in the future, too.

That’s good news because, as this first operation showed, surgery of this type is less invasive and quicker, resulting in both a shorter recovery period for the patient and more time for surgeons to fit in extra operations on others.

It also allows the radiotherapy and chemotherapy that cancer patients typically need post-surgery to start sooner, further boosting their chances of a successful outcome.

It’s wonderful progress, and a reason to once again be thankful for London’s world-beating medics and the teams who work with them to such life-saving effect.

Cheer England’s women

Away from the worries about coronavirus and stock-market turmoil there’s good news from Australia to cheer, following the qualification of the England women’s cricket team for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Their place in Thursday’s match, where they will play either Australia or India, was sealed by a fine performance against the West Indies.

If replicated, it could take our team all the way to Sunday’s final in Melbourne and victory there too. We hope so.

Let’s cheer on our women and keep our fingers crossed that their triumphs continue.