🔥Evening Standard comment: The coronavirus Budget must offer action this day🔥

“Events, dear boy, events” are the things that humble the best-laid plans of governments. That’s what Harold Macmillan reputedly warned. Boris Johnson is finding that out.

His first Budget this Wednesday, from his second Chancellor, was supposed to be a moment fizzing not just with ideas, but coherent plans.

The fact the whole of 2019 passed without a Budget — the only year in our modern history that has happened — spoke to the political paralysis that the two budgets planned for 2020 were supposed to bring to an end. But events, dear Boris, events. Or more specifically, the coronavirus Covid-19.

Britain is in the early stages of the epidemic, with several hundred cases of infection and three deaths. If you want an idea of how things might develop, remember that Italy had fewer than a dozen cases a fortnight ago.

Today that advanced European state has more than 7,000 cases, close to 400 deaths, and has sealed off much of the northern part of the country. The first concern is for the lives of our citizens, especially the elderly and already unwell who are most at risk.

The second concern is for the economy, and the livelihoods of millions. The big falls in stock markets this morning make today a Black Monday. But this is not like a regular recession, or the financial crisis of the kind we saw 10 years ago.

They were caused by a lack of demand — people unwilling or unable to buy things. The coronavirus is causing a shock to supply.

People can’t go to work; businesses are shut; supply chains are broken; and borders closed. This leads to the central paradox for governments: the best way to contain and delay the spread of the virus is to reduce economic activity, i.e. stop people gathering to interact and do business.

In a previous, more impoverished age that wasn’t really possible. People needed to work, regardless of whether they were sick, or else they and their families starved.

Now we want people who may be infected to self-isolate and stay at home, and we can afford to support them while they do — not least because Britain took the hard steps over the last decade to repair its public finances after the banking crash.

It’s the job of the new and very able Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to make sure we use the nation’s strong balance sheet effectively and above all expeditiously. It’s no good devising complex new schemes that take months to create.

Hopefully the virus will have peaked by then. We’re talking about action that can happen within days, as the epidemic hits.

Central task

That is his central task this Wednesday. He knows that this Budget is the coronavirus Budget — everything else he wants to do is irrelevant for now, and can be parked until later.

First, he should reiterate the emergency cash support for the NHS, and other key services, that are about to face immediate and unprecedented strain — not least because many key workers will themselves be isolated at home.

Second, he should get money into the pockets of people who cannot do their job because they are at home, either sick or self-isolating. Bringing forward the payment of statutory sick pay is a good step; temporarily changing the waiting times for other welfare entitlements, or providing direct cash grants are the next ones.

Third, the Treasury should provide immediate assistance to businesses who have to close to avoid contamination, or whose customers disappear overnight. Giving them time to pay their tax dues is not enough.

Forgoing the taxes of small and medium-sized firms is better. The national insurance employment allowance introduced in 2014 is a good tool.

Finally, the Chancellor and Bank Governor need to keep an eye on the banks who have lent money to these businesses.

They must ensure they continue to do so, by restarting the Funding for Lending scheme — and they should keep a close eye on the health of bank balance sheets, which are much stronger than they were 10 years ago but could get into trouble.

Messrs Johnson and Sunak are, like the rest of us, at the mercy of Macmillan’s events. They should respond with another former prime minister’s motto and promise, as Winston Churchill did, “Action this Day”.