The insistence today by the World Health Organisation’s special envoy for coronavirus, Dr David Nabarro, that “we all have to take action” to prevent the spread of the disease was accompanied by his warning that this country and others face a “really dangerous situation” as the effect of the virus escalates.

Neither remark should surprise anyone. But both are an important reminder that however inconvenient the restrictions that we face in the coming days and months, the only effective way to suppress the virus is if everyone plays their part.

We must follow the prescriptions of government scientists advising ministers on the best way to tackle this crisis.

Personal responsibility is therefore key, not just because of the need to minimise the number of people falling ill but because of the continuing economic damage which the virus is inflicting.

This will only get worse if the failure of individuals to follow advice allows the disease’s grip to tighten.

In that respect, today’s prediction by financial analyst Moody’s, that Transport for London will suffer a £400 million drop in income between this month and the end of June because of the virus, typifies the problem.

This revenue hit amounts to six per cent of TfL’s expected annual income and is deeply unwelcome for an organisation already experiencing a large hole in its budgeting because of Crossrail delays.

That’s bad enough and could reduce sums available for much needed service upgrades, or lead to fare increases. But the effect will obviously be far greater, with consequences that endure far longer, if coronavirus is still wreaking havoc through the summer and beyond.

The same applies, of course, to all London businesses, whether airlines, pubs, restaurants, or others for whom the emergency support unveiled yesterday by Chancellor Rishi Sunak will offer only limited solace if the losses they are suffering continue for many more months than currently hoped for.

For them, the reality is that how well the public follows the simple advice to wash hands, self-isolate when feeling unwell, and avoid unnecessary physical contact, will probably have as much bearing on their futures as what is implemented following today’s Cobra meeting in Whitehall and those that follow in the coming weeks.

The same applies to controversial travel bans of the sort announced today by Donald Trump. Scientists say these have little health benefits and that simpler containment measures, including personal action, are better. We must all heed their words.

Stopping coronavirus is a duty for individuals, not just governments, and we must all do our bit.

We must tackle toxic air

A new public-health study by researchers at two London universities, Imperial College and King’s College, has shown that air pollution is increasing the risk of mothers suffering a stillbirth or premature delivery.

It’s a worrying finding and confirms, yet again, how important it is that this city finds solutions to the toxic air which has already been shown to shorten lives and have a particularly damaging effect on children’s health.

Innovation of the sort revealed in another of this newspaper’s reports today — which shows the possibility of commuter pods that filter out toxic air in vehicles of the future — might offer one response.

But the best answer is to take action against pollution now.

With the race for London’s next mayor in full swing, it’s a task that must be a priority for whoever is running City Hall in May.

Praise our air ambulance

Prince William today becomes patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity and hails its “essential” role.

He’s right to do so and his support is welcome.

These fine medics save countless lives and deserve all our support.