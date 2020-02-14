🔥Evening Standard comment: Schools are right to want to tackle pupil exclusion🔥

The enthusiasm of London schools for tackling the problem of pupil exclusions is illustrated today by the impressive levels of interest shown for obtaining funding from the £1 million pot generated by The Excluded campaign, run by this newspaper since the start of this year. The money, generously donated by the John Lyon’s Charity and the tech entrepreneur Martin

Moshal, will be used to develop on-site inclusion units in schools so that disruptive pupils can be reformed in their school, rather than being excluded, as happens too often at present. The aim is to prevent them being exposed to the perils resulting from exclusion, which can include being targeted for recruitment by gangs and the accompanying risk of becoming victims — or perpetrators — of knife crime.

We are delighted, therefore, that 57 London schools have applied for a grant from our fund to help them set up an inclusion unit in a commendable display of their commitment to helping the capital’s most troubled youngsters. Their applications will now be assessed before a decision is made in April as to which schools will receive the £150,000 apiece, over three years, that will go to each one that is successful. We hope that the long-term benefits will be considerable for the pupils who attend once the new units are operating. Success will also be good for London more broadly and it’s pleasing that, as Dr Lynne Guyton, the chief executive of the John Lyon’s Charity says, so many headteachers are looking to find “alternative open-minded approaches” to the simpler, but more harmful, option of throwing problematic pupils out.

It’s an example that must be followed elsewhere too. Not every school has a site that can accommodate a dedicated inclusion unit of the types that will be staffed through our campaign funding. Others may feel they are doing enough already to avoid exclusions. But as the links between exclusion, involvement in crime and blighted life-chances become ever clearer, every school must strive hard to keep pupils in class.

A coronavirus warning

There is a worrying warning today from the grassroots lobbying group The Doctors’ Association UK that London’s hospitals are not as well prepared for tackling coronavirus as they need to be if levels of infection escalate. The organisation says it has received testimony from medical professionals in hospitals in this city about a lack of basic supplies — including masks in at least one case — and repeatedly changing instructions that sometimes conflict. Such accounts contrast with official reassurances that extensive planning is in place to cope with any surge in the disease, which has so far resulted in only nine confirmed cases of infection in this country, including one at Westminster. We hope therefore that today’s warning proves to be unfounded — or even better untested — but it would, nonetheless, be wise for ministers to heed the alert and double check their preparations. The death toll from the virus is rising in China and the risk it poses means there’s no room for complacency.

Making fashion green

London Fashion Week began today with eager anticipation about the new trends that will emerge on the catwalk in the coming days. But there’ll be much else of importance happening too, as the call today by the head of the British Fashion Council, Stephanie Phair, for the industry to tackle environmental sustainability illustrates. She’s right to highlight this need and it’s good to see fashion’s creative talents being enlisted to join the battle to protect the planet. It’s also worth remembering how important this £30 billion-a-year industry is to our economy. Visual excitement might be guaranteed, but money and a green agenda mean this week’s event is very much serious business.

