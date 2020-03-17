🔥Evening Standard comment: Nation needs leadership in the shadow of fear🔥

Fear is quickly gripping our country.

There is the fear of the unknown death toll that the Covid-19 coronavirus will reap. There is the fast-growing fear of business failure and unemployment. There is the new fear of shortages ­— hence the long queues in supermarkets and empty shelves at pharmacies. Looming too is the fear of financial crisis.

Fear breeds panic.

Given how quickly the situation is deteriorating, it does not take much imagination to see how things may look anarchic in a few weeks’ time. What is needed is leadership — “the leadership of frankness and vigour” that President Franklin Roosevelt promised the American people when he told them in the grips of the Depression that the only thing they had to fear was fear itself.

It is welcome that Boris Johnson and the British Government have visibly upped their game this week. They needed to.

There was fast becoming a danger that their approach looked too relaxed, even lackadaisical. “Keep Calm and Carry On” was the subliminal wartime message from the Prime Minister but let’s never mistake the language of reassurance with a lack of urgency.

The one thing Britain didn’t do in the Forties was keep calm and carry on. The Blitz spirit didn’t mean standing there and waiting for the bombs to fall: blackouts were imposed, shelters were built, and rationing was introduced. Every area of national life was urgently mobilised to confront the national crisis.

We say the same is needed now. The Health Secretary, the Chief Medical Officer and others have been voices of authority. But we want to know that everything is being done to prepare the NHS for the biggest challenge in its history. Are all non-essential wards being converted, elective operations being shelved and new equipment being rushed into commission?

Churchillian moment

So much is unknown about this virus that we should not overly rely on existing statistical models and assumptions about hospitalisation requirements.

Far better to prepare for the very worst than be caught short. We should also be using the latest technology to track and notify those who may have come into contact with the infection. That is what South Korea and Singapore has done with real impact — indeed, with their relatively low death rates they set the benchmark against which all other governments in the world will be judged.

There is a suggestion that privacy concerns and GDPR rules are getting in the way here in the UK. They should be immediately suspended.

The Government cannot explain why our schools remain open, when our theatres and pubs are closing — and today’s advice that parents picking their kids up keep their distance is open to ridicule. It’s time to start the school holidays now, especially here in London where the outbreak is most advanced.

Rishi Sunak needs to show he has a clear plan. It’s a battle, so it’s time for him to get out the big bazooka.

The Treasury and the Bank of England need to unleash their full resources. We need direct financial support for companies facing bankruptcy — not just tax holidays. Rather than devise schemes that won’t be ready in time, the Government should use the banking system to get aid to where it is needed.

Loan guarantees and grants of hundreds of billions of pounds are needed. So too will be bailout funds for the hardest-hit sectors, from theatres to pubs to airlines.

The welfare system needs to be readied now for widespread, albeit hopefully temporary, unemployment. None of this would be possible if we had not taken the hard decisions to repair the public finances over the last decade.

None will be possible now unless there is an articulated plan to return the public finances after this crisis to balance — or else we will face a fiscal crisis too that will make all this assistance impossible.

The person who must bring this vast national effort together is our Prime Minister. The election honeymoon is a distant memory.

The vendetta against experts, civil servants and media lobby now looks a churlish mistake. He needs all the help he can get.

Boris Johnson always dreamt of being the next Winston Churchill. Let’s see.