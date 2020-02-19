🔥Evening Standard comment: Migration reforms won't halt London's success | The EU loses its marbles🔥

You won’t hear it from ministers, but let’s remember that immigration is not a problem but a solution.

Indeed, the many ministers in this Government who, commendably, come from a minority ethnic background, and are the children of low and semi-skilled migrants, are the best advertisement for our open society.

They should know that an economy with near-full employment by definition does not have a large pool of unemployed people sitting at home waiting for work; so either the workers must come from elsewhere, or there will be labour shortages that lead to higher prices for consumers and a less successful economy.

What about the 800,000 Britons not in work or training? Cutting off the supply of employable people does not help the unemployable.

If you really want to support them into work then you need to continue with the difficult welfare, education and disability reform that has already driven their numbers down — but which this Government, so far, seems loath to touch.

Similarly, a society with an ageing population should be seeking a younger workforce to pay the taxes that will fund its ever-more expensive health and social care. That is because every serious piece of analysis commissioned by Whitehall shows that immigrants, because they tend to be young and working, contribute more to public finances than they consume.

Immigration also adds to diversity, which makes for a richer culture and a more productive society. Mono-ethnic countries that shun newcomers are the ones which history condemns to stagnation and irrelevance.

So how should we judge the Government’s new immigration plans?

Let’s not be fooled by slogans describing this as the Australian-style “points-based” approach. The “points” are a distraction — the key policy is the end to European free movement, and the real test, for an employment visa, is the salary threshold.

We should be highly sceptical that a committee of so-called Government experts will be able to set that threshold with any meaningful assessment of the needs of the economy.

The experts have no real idea what those needs are, any more than the architects of the Soviet Gosplan did. Even in the NHS, under state direction, forecasts of the number of nurses needed are often woeful.

How is government supposed to work out the needs of the burgeoning gig economy? A decade ago no department anticipated it might even exist — that’s one of the beauties of private-sector innovation.

So should we be worried about the damage these plans will do — especially in London which has thrived on its immigrants?

No, because the “points” system will be quickly gamed. There will still be plenty of legal routes into the country for lower-paid people, through the increased post-study opportunities already announced and the expanded family route promised.

Expect these to become popular, and for illegal immigration sadly to grow.

We are an open society and economy and it will take more than a closed mind in Whitehall to shut it down.

The EU loses its marbles

After three years of impressive focus and discipline in its approach to the Brexit negotiations, Brussels is now engaging in the ill-disciplined cherry-picking that it used to snigger at London for.

Its draft negotiating mandate for a future trade deal includes demanding a return of “unlawfully removed cultural objects”.

That’s code for the Parthenon friezes, which Lord Elgin purchased (quite legally, with funds granted by Parliament) from the then-Ottoman government in Athens.

We wonder what the curators of the Venus de Milo at the Louvre, or the bust of Queen Nefertiti in Berlin’s Egyptian Museum, make of this self-defeating request.

Two things are certain: the friezes are staying put in the British Museum; while the British government has got its clearest sign that the EU no longer has its eye on the ball, marble or otherwise.

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.