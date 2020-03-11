🔥Evening Standard comment: Mark Carney signs off and deserves our thanks🔥

A new Chancellor. A Budget. Soon, a new Governor of the Bank of England. And for all of them, an extraordinary test.

They already faced — and still face — the momentous, nation-changing consequences of Brexit. Just because we have something else to worry about doesn’t mean they can forget about that.

Just look at data today showing that GDP didn’t grow at all in the three months to the start of the year — which means that the economy could already be in recession. That’s a tough backdrop for a Budget already, especially as borrowing is also well ahead of where it was supposed to be.

But suddenly their task has got tougher. They need to find tools strong enough to deal with the economic contagion caused by coronavirus and put them to work immediately. So what are their chances?

The day started with the Bank cutting rates by 0.5 per cent. In normal times, no Governor would get to upstage the Chancellor’s big moment like this, but of course these aren’t normal times and joined-up action is exactly what’s needed.

“Although the disruption arising from Covid-19 could be sharp and large, it should be temporary,” Bank officials said in a statement, with the reassuring tone of a pilot telling passengers to buckle up ahead of a bad spell of mid-Atlantic turbulence.

The rate cut, perfectly timed, made the headlines. On one of his last outings as Governor before leaving next week, Mark Carney announced other plans, too. He’s giving this coronavirus crisis both barrels.

The aim is to help lenders, borrowers, families and businesses stay afloat in uncertain times. Businesses that are otherwise doing well will face a cashflow crisis if orders do not come in. Workers whose earnings are normally reliable might suddenly find themselves short of money to pay their bills.

Each individual crisis could tip others into an even worse situation. It’s not just the virus that could spread rapidly. These plans stand a chance of managing the economic crisis — although the effect on small businesses is still likely to be grim. If you run a shop or a restaurant and no one comes through the door, you will struggle.

Mr Carney’s grip and good sense helped get the economy through the Brexit referendum. Now he’s having to do it with coronavirus.

It’s not the backdrop he expected when he took up his post in July 2013. Britain has been lucky to have him. But there is a limit to what any Governor can do.

The real firepower lies with the Chancellor. He can increase spending and change tax rates.

That’s already the sort of Budget that his predecessor, Sajid Javid, had planned — we know this because Mr Javid has already given us the details, and because it is the sort of thing the Prime Minister naturally favours. But now it really counts.

The Bank’s quick action, and the Chancellor’s measures today, may keep the economy functioning into the summer. By then we have to hope the shock of coronavirus will be followed by a sharp recovery.

If that happens, worrying about Brexit instead could even feel like light relief.

Should sport play on?

“Can’t help feeling like it’s the beginning of the end of the football season,” Gary Lineker tweeted this morning.

Manchester City’s game against Arsenal has already been called off because of coronavirus. Other matches may follow. Teams in Italy and France are already playing behind closed doors. That might soon happen here.

Even if it doesn’t, the well-planned rhythm of professional sport has been knocked sideways by Covid-19. Players and officials are being isolated. Fans want to stay safe.

Try telling that to the huge crowds at Cheltenham this week, watching the best jumps racing in the world, and they might tell a different story. Punters are cleaning up with hand sanitiser and then wiring into the Guinness.

Last year an outbreak of equine flu almost saw the event cancelled. But even coronavirus, it seems, can’t cancel the Gold Cup.