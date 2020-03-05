🔥Evening Standard comment: London's Fire Brigade must earn our trust | Action on pollution | The plight of refugees🔥

The new head of the London Fire Brigade, Andy Roe, makes an important appeal today to the capital’s residents to show trust in his firefighters’ expertise as he seeks to restore confidence in his organisation after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

In particular, he urges any member of the public unfortunate enough to find themselves in the midst of a fire to follow the advice given by firefighters, even if it is the same “stay put” message which proved to be so mistaken at Grenfell.

The reason, he says, is that staying put — a policy currently suspended in 283 London tower blocks with dangerous cladding or other safety problems — is still the “best advice for the vast majority of high-rise residents”.

He adds that the best way to save lives in future will be to listen to the recommendations of firefighters at the scene of any blaze.

That should always have been true, of course, but what’s most significant about Mr Roe’s comments today is his disclosure that incident commanders across his brigade are being trained to better identify if a building is “failing” and when, therefore, their advice to residents might need to change.

It’s a welcome sign that the brigade is learning from Grenfell — where Mr Roe was the man who finally recognised the need to rescind the “stay put” advice that had been so disastrously maintained for too long — and means that the public should be ready to respond positively to his plea for trust today.

Restoring this, however, will depend on sustained action and evidence that the promised improvements are being delivered. Nor is trust the only challenge facing Mr Roe, whose task also includes addressing criticisms made in a recent report by HM Inspectorate Of Constabulary And Fire And Rescue Services.

It highlighted three key areas in which London’s brigade “requires improvement” which, as well as the training for incident commanders now being provided, also included better use of regulation to deliver fire safety, and changes to the culture within the brigade to tackle concerns about diversity, equality and leadership development.

It’s a comprehensive list of areas for reform which Mr Roe — who has also, commendably, apologised personally to bereaved Grenfell families — must work hard to deliver.

But it’s encouraging to hear him setting out his desire to turn the situation around so clearly today, and London should wish him well.

Action on pollution

The news that annual toxicity limits for dust and soot particles have already been breached at a monitoring station in Vauxhall is an unwelcome reminder of the severity of the pollution problem in the capital.

City Hall claims that the monitoring station is not typical, but it’s certain, nonetheless, that others will follow in breaching pollution limits before the year is out.

Ultimately, that means more lives shortened and more health problems, with children among the most vulnerable.

Mayor Sadiq Khan is trying to reduce the damage via his Ultra Low Emission Zone. That was a positive step, but more action is needed.

Which candidate has the best plans for dealing with pollution will be a critical issue in May’s mayoral election.

The Evening Standard will be scrutinising their proposals closely because pollution is a deadly blight that must be tackled.

The plight of refugees

An immersive exhibition at the Imperial War Museum will allow visitors to experience what life is like in a refugee camp in Lesbos, currently receiving a surge in arrivals from Turkey triggered by fighting in the Syrian city of Idlib.

It won’t be pleasant and should remind us all of the need to find better solutions to the human tragedy, not just in Lesbos but in similar camps worldwide.