🔥Evening Standard comment: Liberty and the law still matter as we fight virus | Tuning in together🔥

Under the cover of coronavirus, Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, has just taken on the power to rule the country by decree, indefinitely. He can bypass the country’s parliament on any law. Media critics risk being sent to prison.

By contrast, in Britain, concern about excessive state action has involved a failed attempt by a handful of councils to stop corner shops selling chocolate Easter eggs, and a minor police force which stupidly used a drone to film walkers on a hillside.

Despite the necessary emergency legislation passed by MPs, Britain has not become a police state. Rules here are mostly being followed by shared consent, not due to heavy-handed enforcement. Freedoms have been restricted. But liberty has not ended.

The police need to respect this balance. Most forces are doing so.

In London, the Metropolitan police is managing a difficult situation with skill and common sense. Asking people to stand further apart to limit the spread of infection, as officers have done, is wise.

Going far further, and summonsing people to court for offences such as going “out for a drive due to boredom” or “multiple people from the same household going to the shops for non-essential items” — as police in Warrington have boasted of doing — is shocking.

It is an attempt to give people criminal records for what is at most antisocial behaviour. It is probably not even legal.

The Government has issued important guidance on how we should behave. It has not made breaking these rules a criminal act and nor should it.

Lord Sumption, the erudite former Supreme Court judge, warned yesterday that a police state is one “in which the government can issue orders or express preferences with no legal authority and the police will enforce ministers’ wishes”. We are not at that point. Nor are ministers calling for it to arrive.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, was right yesterday to ask for “common sense in the way guidance is interpreted”.

The best way to make sure this continues is to keep the institutions which support our democracy running.

The first of these is Parliament. It cannot meet in person. But, given Cabinet ministers are sitting online to work remotely, there is no reason MPs can’t start doing their jobs digitally, too. Select committees should return. Some courts are still sitting. The Supreme Court needs to resume work, virtually.

Something else will make a difference too: a new Labour leader at the weekend — probably the former director of public prosecutions, Keir Starmer. He should and will support our massive collective effort to defeat the virus. He should also hold authority to account.

Public health matters. So does the health of our democracy.

Tuning in together

Calling all musicians. Yes, all musicians, even if your recorder rendition of Ode to Joy is more of a yelp of pain.

Yesterday the saxophonist Jess Gillam launched her Virtual Scratch Orchestra, inviting instrumentalists of any standard to join an online performance of David Bowie’s 2013 track Where Are We Now? (details at jessgillamsax.co.uk). It might sound like an aural disaster but Ms Gillam is tapping into something that becomes clearer with every day of isolation — music, and crucially the collective nature of its performance, is a tonic in terrible times.

Look at the response to the English National Ballet Philharmonic’s morsel of Swan Lake, played by 38 of its members from their homes (and gardens), which inspired a flood of appreciation when it appeared on YouTube, or Camden Voices’ blub-inducing version of Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours, recorded in the same way.

Gareth Malone’s Great British Home Chorus, which had its first rehearsal last week, has had more than 105,000 registrations, from Forfar to Bedfordshire.

In this mad moment, the unique importance of music isn’t precision or pitch, but participation and people.

By bringing us together, these musicians are making all music an Ode to Joy.