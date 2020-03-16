🔥Evening Standard comment: It's time for radical action to rescue the economy | We can all help the arts | A city of new friends🔥

It is less than a week since Rishi Sunak, the impressive new Chancellor, delivered his first Budget — and already it feels like months.

Back then, he could set out growth forecasts drawn up by the Office for Budget Responsibility before coronavirus, and get cheered for them in the Commons. They showed the economy flatlining. Now it is plunging off a cliff.

We don’t need data to tell us. You just have to look at London’s empty shops, struggling restaurants and deserted Tube trains to see what’s happening — and, unhappily, this is only the start. Much of the rest of Europe has already put in place much tighter restrictions on movement, which are likely to be imposed here soon, too.

Plunging stock markets and howls from some airlines are making the news today, but the agony comes at every level, and it is small businesses — facing bills and staff costs but with fast-falling incomes to pay them — that will hit crisis point first.

Demand is being stripped out of the economy and, unlike in past recessions, pumping cash into the system won’t work on its own.

It’s not that people can’t pay the bills, it’s that they can’t go out to spend. State aid won’t make an airline or a restaurant viable if there are no passengers or diners. Cheap credit won’t encourage companies to invest, and supply-side reform won’t get people into jobs while large parts of normal life are shut down.

There are things that can be done, however.

We know that this wretched illness will pass, and that confidence will start to build again in months. Before then, things will get worse, but it will not be like this for ever.

So the first priority of the Government must be to do everything it can to stop otherwise strong businesses — and not-for-profit bodies too — from collapsing before then.

Action on business rates in the Budget for some was a start but, from VAT holidays to cash injections to keep staff employed, a lot more will be needed. Mr Sunak must get moving.

The other thing that will be needed is co-ordinated global action to manage markets and keep the financial system afloat.

In 2008 interest rates were cut. But now they can’t go much lower: today the Federal Reserve cut to zero. In 2008 quantitative easing pumped money into the system (with mixed results). Today, the Fed launched a $700 billion programme.

From top to bottom, the urgent task is to support our economy through this so that when recovery comes, business is ready to burst back into life.

We can all help the arts

The show must go on, runs the old cliché of theatreland but, tragically for our artists, that’s not the case now.

London’s theatres are going dark, concerts are being cancelled and performers laid off. We all understand why this is necessary.

But that doesn’t make it any less heartbreaking. Live shows are the beating sound of our city: as they fall silent we are losing something precious.

For many of us the next few weeks will bring a surfeit of streamed box sets and book-reading, but it’s the collective experience that gives performance its power.

We wish London’s musicians, actors, dancers and more the very best in what will be a horrible time. And we need our stages and halls to fill as soon as they can.

The Arts Council will try to stop venues going bust. But we can help too: we could return refunds from cancelled shows, for instance, and keep buying tickets for future ones.

Our artists need our loyalty, and we need things to enjoy again soon.

A city of new friends

This is the moment to get to know your neighbours.

All over London adversity is building bonds between people: streets are linking up on WhatsApp groups and strangers are offering to help the housebound or ill with food and friendship.

A strange thing about city life is that you can often feel alone, but everyone is experiencing this together.

Let’s keep in touch.