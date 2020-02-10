🔥Evening Standard comment: Information is the only antidote to the fear of flu | Euston we have a problem | Brilliant Korea🔥

This morning the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, announced that coronavirus is a “serious and imminent threat” to public health.

That sounds like stating the obvious: with at least 40,000 cases in China and a growing number around the world, including eight in Britain, the threat is already clear. But the move is an important step, and he’s right to take it.

It gives doctors the power to hold patients in “supported isolation for their own safety”, for instance. Two centres, in the Wirral and in Milton Keynes, have been set up as isolation centres.

The Government is treading a tricky line.

On the one hand it needs to get the country ready for what could be a mass outbreak of the disease, and fast. The ease with which coronavirus can spread is clear. That could have big, if short-term, consequences for daily life.

On the other hand, ministers need to avoid fuelling panic. It’s important to remember that flu outbreaks happen often; that although this strain is very virulent, most people who catch it will recover completely; and that a vaccine is already well on the way to being developed.

Britain, with its advanced health system, will be able to cope. This country is one of the first outside China to have prepared a prototype of a specific laboratory test for the disease, for instance.

What matters is getting the right information to people, especially now that social media can distribute untruths in seconds. That’s where more needs to be done.

Search for the latest information from the Government and you are directed to a simple page which sets out the facts. It tells you about the scale of the infection so far, and has useful advice for travellers who have been to China.

But it says almost nothing about the steps people might want to take here — whether face masks might make a difference, for instance. And it could do more to reassure people that the NHS is ready.

It should be: a flu epidemic has long been at the top of potential threats the Government has prepared for. There are elaborate plans to prepare hospitals.

But this is also the moment to explain what could happen next. The hope is that the infection will be contained, and the social and economic impact of it will be limited, too.

In order for this to happen, people will need to behave responsibly, and require clear information, not guesswork, about what they need to do.

Euston, we have a problem

It is excellent news that HS2 is getting the go-ahead tomorrow. We need the project built in full.

For Londoners, the early impact will be felt at Euston. Passengers there already have to navigate around hoardings as the site of the new high-speed station is prepared.

Few people will miss the old Sixties terminal. But it is shocking that even now there is no overall plan for the site — which means no scheme to make sure rebuilding improves the local area or makes the most of its commercial potential, as has happened so brilliantly at nearby King’s Cross

The Government’s review of HS2 is right to say this is a mistake.

Reports say a new joint team will take charge. This is good news, too.

The whole country will gain from HS2, and that starts with getting Euston right.

Brilliant Korea

Last night, the Oscars finally looked beyond the Los Angeles bubble and awarded four prizes to Bong Joon Ho’s low-budget satire Parasite.

It’s the first foreign language film to win best picture, and the first South Korean film ever to have won an Oscar.

Parasite takes universal concerns of class and inequality and tells a nuanced story in a tight style.

Awards ceremonies have a long way to go to become truly representative, but this is a momentous win which will inspire the next generation of film makers from all around the world.

