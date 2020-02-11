🔥Evening Standard comment: HS2 was always on, now let's make it HS North | Buzzing Brentford Bees🔥

“No more dither and delay”, was the promise from this Government at the election. Now, after two months of entirely self-imposed dither and delay, the Government has said HS2 can proceed.

There are shades of Theresa May in making a great fuss about reviewing a decision made by your predecessors, and then going ahead anyway.

It’s hardly surprising that Boris Johnson has seen sense. No administration serious about “levelling up” parts of the country could cancel the single most important project to rebalance the economic geography of England.

No prime minister who — quite rightly — likes to be associated with big infrastructure, could cancel the biggest infrastructure project of them all. And let’s cut to the chase: no Conservative Party trying to win re-election this May for Andy Street, the excellent Mayor of the West Midlands, was going to go ahead with a cancellation which he said would set back the revival of the area “by decades”.

Mr Street was right, and the Downing Street advisers who have been overruled are wrong.​ HS2 is a huge boost for the Midlands — and for the North of England. More buses and cycle lanes are fine, but they are no substitute for this transformational scheme.

That is why the review announced of the northern part of the new line, from Crewe to Manchester and from Birmingham to Leeds, will also be a waste of time if it pretends to be considering whether to proceed or not. Of course this Government will go ahead with it.

Does anyone seriously think that a Tory Prime Minister elected on the back of Northern constituencies is going to stop the north/south railway line in the Midlands?

The warnings from business leaders, mayors and MPs across the Northern Powerhouse have already given Boris Johnson a taste of what the price will be for such a betrayal.

Get building

There are two useful tasks that a review could fulfil.

First, it could look at how to contain the escalating costs, and examine why it is so much more expensive to build high-speed rail in Britain compared to countries such as France. The answer, an earlier review concluded, was in part because of the large number of tunnels and cuttings conceded to buy off Tory MPs in the Home Counties.

Those billions of pounds might be a price worth paying in our wealthy country to minimise the impact that any important infrastructure project like this will have on the countryside — but let’s stop the bleating about costs from the very MPs who have bid them up.

Secondly, and vitally, the review should work out how to integrate the new high-speed line known as Northern Powerhouse Rail — or sometimes as HS3 — into HS2 so that the construction of both is seamless.

This project will mean the cities of the North are better connected to each other, as well as to the South. Then it would become not HS2 but HS North.

The idea was always a centrepiece of the Northern Powerhouse strategy that was first set out six years ago.

It does not have to come at the expense of other, vital infrastructure investments such as the Heathrow third runway and Crossrail 2 across London. After all, the Cameron government, on a tighter budget, committed to them all.

Now it’s good to see Boris Johnson follow his own advice, end the dither and delay, and get building.

Buzzing Brentford Bees

Most discussion of football in London centres on our big name clubs, but today brings a chance to praise the unsung achievements of Brentford, who tonight could move into the Championship’s promotion places if they manage victory against Leeds.

The west London club, who next year move to a new stadium, have been well run for years and have a clutch of fine players to excite fans.

The Bees are truly buzzing.

