🔥Evening Standard comment: How will life change under a new virus law? | Police need knife powers | The sweet taste of art🔥

The rising number of coronavirus cases in Britain isn’t a surprise: the shocking thing would be if the total didn’t go up. But the increase comes alongside something else.

This is likely to be the moment that what is called “community transmission” starts occurring.

The virus is already likely to be spreading from person to person in parts of the country, the Government’s Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty, says today.

That means people have started to become infected without having any link to cases abroad — just as happens all the time with ordinary colds and the flu. “I don’t think it is a large amount,” he adds.

But as he warns, a Covid-19 epidemic is now “highly likely” in this country. So we need to prepare to deal with it.

It’s an old rule of politics that laws made in a hurry turn out to be bad ones, but in this case emergency legislation about to be introduced by the Government is absolutely essential and should have Parliament’s full support.

As officials warned yesterday, up to a fifth of people may be off sick at any one time. Travel may become harder. Food supplies will be under greater pressure. Public services will be under strain, and not just the NHS.

So we need to allow things such as video links in court cases to limit the risk of infection; new police powers; changes in schools such as larger class sizes; and a reduction in the red tape required to register a death.

Obviously many of these dramatic changes will be short term. But one thing history teaches us is that big, sudden changes in the way we live can have an unexpected long-term effect.

If more people start working from home, for instance, the habit may stick. Employers who cut back on business travel now may make some of the shift permanent.

We can’t yet know the full effect of the virus. But Britain is about to find out.

Police need knife powers

It’s been another tough night on London’s streets. Two men were stabbed outside an Iceland store in Shadwell yesterday evening and a teenager was attacked in Hammersmith.

The culprits need to be caught. But it would be better still to stop grim events such as these happening in the first place.

The Evening Standard argues for a public-health approach which stops crime by stepping in early to change lives for the better.

We’re glad that most candidates in this May’s Mayoral election now say they agree. But do the police need new powers, too?

The Government thinks so. Today it is announcing knife-crime prevention orders which can impose curbs on anyone aged 12 or older who might get caught up in knife crime, such as restrictions on the use of social media and a ban on associating with named gang members.

These orders are meant to prevent crime, not punish the consequences — and they are backed by the police.

We think it is an approach worth trying — but there should be two tests.

First, it’s no good trying to apply the orders if the talk isn’t backed up by action. Do schools, the police and youth services actually have the tools they need to divert young people away from crime?

Second, the orders need to be used in a way that helps young people rather than stigmatises them. A system that brands some as potential criminals even before they have committed a crime might backfire.

The new powers are being tested for 14 months and will be made permanent if they succeed.

London will be watching.

The sweet taste of art

A team of husband and wife artists are exhibiting giant sweets made from Quality Street wrappers — and they are on sale for up to £3,950.

That’s enough to buy about 2,000 cartons of the chocolates, enough for a mountain of wrappers.

We’ll leave the critics to decide if it’s art. We’re reaching for the Strawberry Delights.