🔥Evening Standard comment: Hotline is key to keeping children safe from gangs | Fight the City's corner | A fashionable earner🔥

The Children’s Commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, today makes some worthwhile suggestions for reducing the number of young children from London and elsewhere being drawn into gangs.

Some are relatively simple, but could have a relatively quick effect, including her recommendation that local authorities should have a hotline number, or email, available that parents, or others, worried about a child being groomed might use to ask for help.

Ms Longfield says the change is needed because at the moment assistance only becomes available relatively late, when children have already been dragged into crime and become victims, perpetrators or both.

The current situation, where those wanting help for a vulnerable child can find it hard to contact those who can offer it, is clearly wrong. Providing an easy access route via a hotline number that’s simple to publicise and simple to use seems like a good idea that council leaders and the London Mayor should consider.

The same applies at national level to her other proposals.

One is for the creation of a scheme to create a new group of highly skilled graduate youth workers who can be stationed in schools to assist pupils either caught up in gangs already or vulnerable to becoming so.

Another is for school sites to be kept open into the evenings and weekends so community groups can use them to provide safe activities for children.

What’s positive about all these suggestions, is that they’re approaching the problem of youth crime from the right direction by finding ways to keep children out of trouble, rather than focusing on law enforcement once they’re in it.

Policing, sentencing, and detention all have their place. But the only long term solution remains a public health approach that successfully addresses the underlying causes of criminal involvement.

The Children’s Commissioner’s proposals are all aimed at achieving this end.

We welcome her ideas and hope others listen and respond constructively.

Fight the City’s corner

These are nervous times for the City and Canary Wharf. Today’s news of heavy job cuts of well-paid investment bankers at HSBC comes hard on the heels of Friday’s similar moves at RBS.

But, worrying as it is for those facing uncertainty about their roles, we must remember these are two of the weaker players in the market. In a world where investment banks must spend ever more on technology and compliance with tough, post-financial crisis regulations, only the giants will survive.

RBS and HSBC cannot compete with Wall Street’s Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and the mighty JPMorgan, which invests $11 billion a year in technology alone. Only Barclays stands a chance of success — and even that is in doubt.

Nothing will stop this global trend. So, rather than weep about the decline of our homegrown firms, we must focus on making the City as attractive as possible to the US megabanks.

That means negotiating hard with Europe for the City to remain the region’s capital of finance; not trading it in for minority industries such as fishing.

It means being welcoming in our visa system to talent from around the world and being open to global investment. Financial services firms pay 11 per cent of Britain’s taxes, funding schools, hospitals and welfare bills.

Europe wants a slice of that action. We must fight for it or we shall all be the poorer.

A fashionable earner

Mark Fast’s finale for London Fashion Week gave us a glorious return to the carefree Sixties days of Mary Quant.

But we shouldn’t forget the serious message that fashion, like finance, is no frivolous matter, generating £32 billion for the British economy every year.

The fashion world — we salute you.

