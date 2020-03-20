🔥Evening Standard comment: Get a grip and fill our supermarket shelves | To travel or not to travel?🔥

We need to get a grip on the food supply to London — fast. Empty supermarket shelves aren’t just catastrophic, they are unnecessary. There is enough food to fill them.

In other European countries under severe lockdown, people are not having to queue around car parks to get into shops at dawn, the elderly and key workers are not being forced aside, and some degree of public confidence remains.

So what is going wrong here?

It’s not the fault of shop workers. They are on the front line, working flat out, not paid much, suffering stress, aggression and exposure when others are being told to work from home for their safety.

We should give them our thanks: the cornershop owners, the shelf-stackers, the delivery drivers, the takeaway cooks who supply us. They have children to care for, elderly relatives to worry about, small businesses to fear for, bills to pay. So do the farmers who produce our food and are out now planting, lambing, growing.

Maybe we didn’t realise what a vital job such people did before. We do now.

So is it the fault of the big stores? Why are they letting people clear out their shelves? They need to enforce limits on the number of items people can take and protect special access for the old and those running key services — promises that aren’t being met in practice at the moment.

The heartbreak of a nurse coming off a night-shift to find there is nothing to buy must stop. But the shops can’t solve this on their own. So is it the fault of selfish panic-buying shoppers? Up to a point, yes.

Stockpiling fuels the shortages which in turn cause more people to panic buy. There’s a responsibility on all of us to realise that our actions have an effect on everyone else.

What might seem rational to each of us — filling the freezer, taking three loaves of bread when we can only eat one the next day, buying cans of soup we would never normally want — amounts to an act of mass insanity since it causes the system to collapse.

But it’s pointless lecturing people about selfishness when real fears are causing them to behave selfishly. If shops are empty — or seen on social media to be empty elsewhere — you can’t expect people not to take what they can find.

Something that is needed is a clear message and plan from the Government to bring back confidence. If shelves can be refilled (as they are every night) and stay full, then we will get back to a sensible balance between supplies coming in and shoppers getting what they want.

This is the big challenge now. It is an extraordinary situation to deal with, one no Government could have prepared fully for, but one it must respond to immediately.

It may take national rules on how much people can buy and enforcing them. If so, then make it happen.

It will take good communication, including an explanation of what a period of greater social isolation in London might mean and how access to food will be kept open just as it has been abroad. It will take a common front between ministers and retailers.

All of this can be done, and will work.

To travel or not to travel?

“Is your journey really necessary?,” people were asked during the Second World War. They are being asked again. Transport for London says only essential journeys should be taken, and from today is cutting back on services. Rail companies are doing the same.

Soon the Tube will only run every four minutes in Zone One, buses will be less frequent and the Night Tube will stop. It’s the right plan.

It’s better to give people certainty than let them down with unplanned cancellations.

However, people who do vital work must be able to get to their jobs. TfL needs to make this as easy as possible for them — and look after their staff. We think there is something else that should happen, too: lift the congestion charge and parking charges for key workers as Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey suggests.

We should support those still on the move to help us through this crisis.