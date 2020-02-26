🔥Evening Standard comment: Forget the Budget, it's coronavirus that counts🔥

Here’s a home truth for the new Chancellor. His Budget next month has just been downgraded.

It was meant to be a moment that defined the Government — big changes to tax and spending, proof that the Johnson age is getting into gear. Actually, that plan fell apart the moment No 10 launched a powergrab against the Treasury, which led to the departure of Sajid Javid and the appointment of Rishi Sunak in his place.

It gave the new Chancellor little time to prepare for the Budget on March 11.

Mr Javid’s Commons statement today explaining his resignation probably won’t do much damage right now. But if things go wrong for the Government soon, his warning about the need to run things responsibly will come back to bite.

All this leaves Mr Sunak in a tricky place too, caught between backing the Prime Minister’s love of big spending, and showing that he’s still his own man, able to balance the books. He has a spending review and another Budget later this year to show us how he is going to walk the tightrope.

There is something else, however, that he can use the March Budget to do. And that is to set out a package that shows that Britain is ready to cope with the biggest public-health emergency for a generation.

This is the week in which coronavirus moved from being a massive issue for China to a potentially traumatic one for the world.

Even if it doesn’t spread across the country as part of a global pandemic, it has become the single-most urgent issue facing all of us.

There’s the economic harm it is already doing, of course, which in itself is a big challenge. Plans to raise taxes, spend on long-term projects and reshape the country suddenly all seem secondary to getting through the next few months in good shape.

When disasters strike, people turn to the Government to help sort things out. So what’s happening? Not enough.

Instead there’s the unsettling sense that ministers are trying to work things out alongside everyone else.

We are fortunate to live in a mostly ordered and open democracy, with well-equipped public services and an excellent National Health Service ready to care for everyone regardless of how rich they are or where they live.

Societies such as ours are well placed to cope. And it’s true that the fear of the unknown may turn out to be more alarming than the reality — but that’s no consolation to many people in this country, from the elderly to those with respiratory conditions who are understandably alarmed.

Serious situation

So this is the moment to get the country ready for what might be a more serious situation.

What we all need from the Government is leadership, organisation and communication. We can be sure that the NHS is putting its plans in place and the Department for Health is taking a lead. But let’s hear more about those plans.

Say you are the head of a primary school. Are you being given the support you need to work out what to do if there’s just been a school trip to Italy? Are all those children supposed to stay at home?

It can’t be right to leave decisions like this up to individual heads, but is there an alternative system in place? Public Health England offers guidance on its website but the messages are often vague and sometimes confused. Or imagine you are running a business. Should you now plan for staff to work from home? Will people feel confident about travelling on public transport? Where does that advice come from?

For everyone right now there’s the challenge of finding trustworthy information. But it hardly begins to answer the bigger questions people have: what, for instance, does it mean to “self-isolate”.

What about food? What do you do in a family home?

All these questions and more are ones people are asking. It’s the Government’s job to take a lead. That means calm, reasonable and clear advice.

Everyone can see this is a difficult situation and most will want to play their part in getting through it.

But as Sajid Javid will remind the House of Commons today, in the end the buck stops with the Prime Minister.